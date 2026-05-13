Mo Salah seriously disagrees with ‘bizarre’ Arne Slot statement & the proof is there for all to see

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arne Slot raised eyebrows ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea by confronting Mo Salah in the press.

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The Egyptian stalwart had sounded alarm bells at Anfield by warning that the Reds’ standards should not be allowed to drift after his impending exit this summer.

As Melissa Reddy rightly pointed out in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at Anfield this weekend, however, Liverpool’s head coach appeared to prove the No.11’s concerns held merit.

Melissa Reddy points out Arne Slot’s failings

The former Sky Sports reporter noted in her Substack column: “It was bizarre for Slot to respond with a loaded “standards are not only in the gym” comment in response to Salah wanting Liverpool to have benchmark-setters moving forward.

“It was made to look even worse by a terribly passive showing against Chelsea. A side that had lost six on the spin, who were there for the taking were instead encouraged by the hosts dropping off them and having just three attempts on target. Liverpool were second best in the duels, and the first opponents this season Chelsea have outrun. The standards were definitely not on the pitch.”

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If you were betting on football ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, few would have committed a serious sum toward Liverpool beating their London-based opponents comfortably at L4.

And that’s the problem, really, isn’t it? No one at Anfield seems to have any faith in the manager’s ability to turn things around.

In a game that was there for the taking, Slot managed to snatch a draw from the jaws of victory, with the Reds proving alarmingly submissive after Ryan Gravenberch’s opening stunner.

We think it’s fair to say that Salah’s point has been proven, no?

The time has come: Bring in Xabi Alonso

Melissa Reddy’s account is, ultimately, pretty fair.

There’s an acknowledgement of the mitigating factors that have shaped, at the very least, the first half of our 2025/26 campaign.

But there can be no excuse for all that has transpired in recent months, with Liverpool showing a near-total lack of fight and unity on the pitch.

It’s difficult to pin down exactly what this side stands for, or the tactical identity Arne Slot is supposedly instilling in training.

The manager can deny that he’s instructing his players to drop off or forego pressing after going ahead, but then that surely just reveals an even more troubling affliction with this Liverpool side.

“I don’t think it’s fair that anyone could ever think I tell my players to back off, drop deep and not to press,” the former Feyenoord boss told the press.

Liverpool’s cowardly approach to games in which they’re winning is either a deliberate instruction or the players can’t be bothered to fulfil Slot’s tactical plan. Either situation is unacceptable.

And we can’t see a world where the outlook for the next season – and performances on the pitch – don’t drastically improve with the potential arrival of Xabi Alonso in the summer.