Next Liverpool manager odds: Alonso leads race to replace Slot

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The end of the season is fast approaching for Liverpool, but they are entering the summer with a big question over whether Arne Slot will still be their manager come the start of the 2026/27 campaign. Pressure is building on the Reds’ current boss after the Anfield crowd voiced their displeasure with him during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Reports suggest that the club’s hierarchy are still planning for next season with the Dutchman in charge, but the unrest has only fuelled speculation over a possible change. That has duly sparked debate over who might take his place, should FSG change course.

Betting markets on Liverpool’s next permanent manager have become more active in recent days and AceOdds have curated a list of the best betting sites available in the UK which will help supporters stay updated with the latest odds. Here are the current favourites to take over from Slot, should any change in the Anfield dugout be made.

Xabi Alonso – 4/11

Xabi Alonso is the overwhelming favourite for the job, and for good reason too. The Reds previously considered appointing the Spaniard before Slot was confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, after Alonso went undefeated in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and lifted the title in 2023/24.

Even though he was dismissed by Real Madrid in January, the 44-year-old’s stock remains relatively untarnished, as a myriad of issues have become apparent at the Bernabéu since he left, such as training ground fights. Now a free agent, the former Reds midfielder would no doubt jump at the chance to return to Anfield should a vacancy arise.

Even though there’s no indication that Slot will be sacked by Liverpool, matters could change if Liverpool endure a tough end to the 2025/26 season, especially with a top-level manager waiting in the wings. However, as Chelsea are also interested in appointing Alonso as their next permanent manager, the situation could become complicated if Slot keeps his job over the summer.

Luis Enrique – 11/2

While Paris Saint-Germain are in a Champions League final, betting markets still place their manager as one of the top contenders to replace the Liverpool boss. The Spaniard is out of contract in the summer of 2027, which could make him a potential option to inherit the reins from Slot.

Enrique has previously spoken about his desire to manage in England, and coaching a team like Liverpool would be an attractive proposition for him. However, recent reports have indicated that he is set to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes, meaning those odds look short given how settled his future in Paris appears to be.

Andoni Iraola – 7/1

While Alonso has the titles, Andoni Iraola has the Premier League experience, which could be enticing for a whole host of suitors, including Liverpool. Over the course of his three years with Bournemouth, the 43-year-old has consistently defied expectations to push the Cherries up the table.

Now on the cusp of securing European football for the south coast club, Iraola is set to leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season. Linked with a move to Chelsea, he’s also considered to be a top contender for the Liverpool position if Slot moves on in the summer.

While some fans might be sceptical about whether he can make the step up to a bigger team, Iraola’s exciting brand of football would at least endear him to the home support. Slot’s tactics have been a bone of contention for many months now, so this move could be a shot in the arm for which many of the Dutchman’s doubters are calling.

Klopp, Nagelsmann and the outside bets

Frustration with Slot has come around in no small part because of what his predecessor Jurgen Klopp accomplished as Liverpool manager. Now Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, he’s previously denied any links of a second spell at Anfield, but sportsbooks believe the German could still be tempted to return to his old stomping ground, giving him odds of 7/1.

Similar odds have been quoted for Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently preparing for Germany’s World Cup campaign this summer. The former Leipzig boss extended his contract with the national team until the end of Euro 2028, but he might still be tempted by a return to club management should a top team like Liverpool make an offer.

Oliver Glasner, who is also set to be a free agent this summer when he leaves Crystal Palace, has been given longer odds of potentially replacing Slot at 9/1. The same price is attached to Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness, another head coach who was previously considered for the position.