Ngumoha lands huge Premier League recognition after Chelsea reaction

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha’s remarkable breakthrough season at Liverpool has received further recognition after the teenager picked up two awards at the Premier League Youth Development Conference on Tuesday evening.

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The 17-year-old has quickly become one of the brightest parts of a frustrating campaign for Arne Slot’s side, with supporters already treating the winger as one of the club’s most exciting academy graduates in years.

Liverpool confirmed via Liverpoolfc.com that the youngster received major recognition following his breakout year at senior level.

Ngumoha recognised after Liverpool breakthrough

The club announced: “The 17-year-old received the Premier League Home Grown Debutant of the Season accolade on a joint basis alongside Arsenal’s Max Dowman.”

Ngumoha was also recognised academically and professionally away from the pitch.

Liverpool added: “The Liverpool attacker was also one of 27 players to earn a Scholar of the Year award.”

It continues a stunning rise for the London-born winger, who only arrived from Chelsea’s academy in September 2024 before rapidly climbing through the age groups at Kirkby.

The teenager has already made 17 Premier League appearances this season and scored twice, including that dramatic late winner away at Newcastle on his top-flight debut.

That moment instantly announced him to Liverpool supporters, while his fearless style has made him hugely popular around Anfield.

Chelsea boos showed how highly fans rate him

The reaction when Ngumoha was substituted against Chelsea on Saturday perhaps said everything about how highly supporters already regard him.

Many inside Anfield booed the decision, although Slot later explained the youngster had been struggling physically during the game.

The Liverpool head coach said: “He was having problems with his muscles and when I asked him, he said he was not sure he could continue.”

Stephen Warnock admitted he understood the substitution, even if supporters were frustrated.

Despite that, the numbers still underline Ngumoha’s impact.

The England youth international averages 6.2 completed dribbles per 90 in the Premier League this season, the highest of any player with 300-plus minutes played.

At a time when Liverpool’s football has often looked passive and predictable, Ngumoha has consistently brought excitement, directness and belief whenever he’s stepped onto the pitch.

For a player still only 17, that alone tells us just how special his future could become.