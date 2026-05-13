Howard Webb explains why Benjamin Sesko goal v Liverpool was given despite apparent handball

Images via Sky Sports

PGMOL chief executive Howard Webb has explained why the controversial Benjamin Sesko goal against Liverpool earlier this month was allowed to stand.

The Manchester United striker netted in the 14th minute of the game at Old Trafford to make it 2-0, but there was a contentious element to the goal as the ball appeared to touch his fingertips just before crossing the goalline.

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The Premier League Match Centre account on X explained that ‘there was no conclusive evidence’ of a touch off the Slovenian’s hand before scoring, although former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett insisted that ‘the law states that you cannot score a goal with your hand, even if considered accidental’.

Webb explains why Sesko goal was given

On the latest episode on Match Officials Mic’d Up, the VAR audio from the Sesko goal decision was made public, with those in Stockley Park finding ‘no conclusive evidence’ of the ball touching the striker’s hand.

Webb outlined that the official would’ve needed certainty on the decision to disallowed the goal, saying: “I think it probably does hit the hand, but of course the VARs need that conclusivity. They need to be absolutely certain that it does, and it doesn’t matter what we think, does it? It matters what they think, and we do ask them to be sure that something needs acting upon.

“Clearly, Sesko doesn’t deliberately handle this. He doesn’t make himself bigger. It’s all very natural, but of course, the Laws of the Game require any goal that comes off the hand immediately, or where the player scores immediately after hitting the arm, then it has to be disallowed, and that means the VAR has no option but to start looking for that.

“Sometimes it looks like they’re being a bit too forensic, and you hear, in this situation, the VAR looking from various angles. They want to get it right.

“If it does conclusively come off the arm, but they don’t get to that level of certainty, they probably think it probably does as well, but they need to be absolutely categorical to get involved, and they weren’t able to find it, and hence the reason that the on-field decision stood.”

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There definitely seemed to be a touch off Sesko’s fingers

We agree with Webb’s verdict that Sesko didn’t deliberately handle the ball and that the contact was minimal, and we understand why the officials would need certainty in order to cancel out a goal in that instance.

However, going back to the law about any goal scored off the hand (even accidentally) being instantly disallowed, we believe the replays show sufficient evidence of a touch off the Slovenian’s fingers (however minor), so by right it should’ve been chalked off.

The decision was ultimately a significant one as Man United won the match 3-2, and even the point that Liverpool were denied could eventually prove pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification.

We accept that the Reds needed to do a lot better in the lead-up to Sesko’s goal, having given away possession so cheaply and then being caught on the counterattack, and their first-half performance at Old Trafford was lamentable.

Nonetheless, supporters may feel aggrieved over Webb’s explanation of the VAR decision for that crucial moment, though it can’t be changed now and Arne Slot’s team must ensure that they take care of their own business in their final two games of the season.