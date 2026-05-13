Yan Diomande responds to Liverpool transfer talk after £85m claim

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has now given Liverpool something to think about as the search for Mo Salah’s long-term replacement continues.

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The RB Leipzig forward has been linked with us after an excellent season in Germany, and his latest comments make it clear he’s aware of the noise.

The 19-year-old is not pushing for a move, but he certainly doesn’t sound irritated by being discussed alongside some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Yan Diomande responds to Liverpool links

The Athletic report that Diomande has been heavily scouted by several clubs, including Liverpool, with Leipzig said to value the winger at around £85million.

Asked about the growing speculation around his future, the Ivory Coast international said: “Imagine people say you go to Chelsea or Real Madrid (as examples of big clubs) to do this job…you’re going to be happy and motivated to do more.

“I don’t think about it too much because my focus is on the pitch, my job is playing football, that takes care of everything, but it gives me a lot of motivation to see people talking about me.”

That’s probably the ideal answer from a player in his position, because he’s not disrespecting Leipzig, but he’s also not pretending that major transfer talk means nothing.

Diomande’s numbers (via Sofascore) explain why there is interest, with 12 goals and seven assists this season making him one of the more exciting young wide players in Europe.

Liverpool need more than one Salah option

David Lynch has said Diomande is “definitely on the radar” for Liverpool, while Christian Falk has claimed that we are “thinking about” an offer in a range that Bayern Munich may consider too expensive.

That alone shows the level of competition we could face if this pursuit becomes serious, especially with Leipzig in a strong position because the No.49 still has four years left on his contract.

Diomande also added: “I didn’t imagine to do everything so quickly like this but I have ambition and vision to be one of the best players.”

For Liverpool, that ambition is exactly what we should want as we prepare for a new era without Salah.

Rio Ngumoha deserves a pathway, but it would be a huge risk to place the full burden of replacing our No.11 on one teenager.

Diomande feels like the kind of young, explosive and hungry option who could help us move forward, though his price means Liverpool would have to be absolutely convinced.