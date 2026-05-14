Arne Slot addresses Alisson future amid Juventus transfer links

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alisson has been one of Liverpool’s defining players of the modern era, so any suggestion that he could leave this summer will naturally worry supporters.

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With Mo Salah and Andy Robertson already set to depart, losing another major leader would feel like another huge blow at the end of a difficult season.

Arne Slot has now been asked directly about Juventus links and whether the Brazilian’s next appearance could be one of his last for the club.

Arne Slot responds to Alisson transfer question

Speaking via Liverpool FC on YouTube, Slot was asked whether there had been talks with Juventus and if our final two games could see Alisson’s last as a Red.

The head coach replied: “Boring same old answer. I’m reading the same things as you are probably reading, but that’s not where I will talk about over here.”

Slot then added: “I think our fans need to support Alisson no matter if this is his last game or his first game and that’s what they’ve always done with all of our players.

“If he’s in goal tomorrow our fans will support him and if he’s in goal next week they will support him and the same goes for next season obviously as well.”

That final line is important because it at least leaves open the possibility that Alisson is still part of the plan beyond this campaign, even if the manager clearly had no interest in giving a detailed transfer update.

Liverpool can’t afford another major leader leaving

Reports have already claimed Alisson could be tempted by Juventus, while Keith Wyness has suggested Liverpool may decide this is the moment to take a fee for the 33-year-old.

That would be a massive decision because the former Roma goalkeeper has made 332 appearances for us, won every major trophy and remains the best in the world when fully fit.

Giorgi Mamardashvili may have been signed as a long-term successor, but the Georgian’s distribution against Chelsea showed why replacing Alisson is not straightforward.

If this really is moving towards a farewell, supporters deserve the chance to show exactly what the No.1 has meant to Liverpool.