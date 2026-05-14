‘Every reason to believe…’ – Arne Slot issues defiant response over his future at Liverpool

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot answered with defiance when quizzed about his future at Liverpool during his press conference on Thursday morning.

The Dutchman has come under ever-intensifying pressure in recent months as the Reds’ Premier League title defence quickly evaporated and instead turned into a scramble to salvage Champions League qualification, something which isn’t yet guaranteed.

Some ex-LFC players have called for the club’s hierarchy to bring an end to the 47-year-old’s reign once the campaign ends, although numerous reliable reporters have indicated that FSG fully intend to stick with the head coach going into next season.

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Slot defiant about his position at Liverpool

Slot was asked about his position during this morning’s press conference, and while he made it clear that he’s aware of the outside noise about his future, he was adamant that he’ll still be in charge of Liverpool for next season.

He said (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “I think the world has gone to if a manager doesn’t have their best season, there’s always a debate, not only at Liverpool but all around the world. That is the new reality in football. It’s not up to me to judge the people that judge me. They have every right to have their opinion and everyone can share that.

“That happened 15 years ago as well but then you did it in the pub and not everyone heard it. Now it’s probably also in the pub but it’s more out in the open than it was before, and it’s the same everywhere.”

Slot added: “I don’t think I decide [his future] alone, but I have every reason to believe I’m the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I’m contracted to this club; second of all, from all the talks we’re having, so that’s my take on it.

“If you don’t have the best season, especially if you compare it with last season – if you compare it with other seasons, maybe you have a different debate. If you compare it with last season, this has definitely not been a great season, then it’s also normal that criticism comes.

“I think we’ve all had our share, and with all I mean the players have had their share, the [coaches] has had their share, and other people in the club have had their share. That is how things work nowadays if you don’t win the league.”

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Slot has a lot to do to win over a disenchanted fan base

It’s unsurprising that Slot has struck a defiant tone – he’d hardly go out in public and project self-doubt over his suitability as Liverpool head coach – although his claim about ‘talks’ at the club suggest that he and the hierarchy are planning together for next season with him remaining at the helm.

If indeed FSG are to keep faith with the 47-year-old for another few months, they do so at the risk of further antagonising a fan base who’ve largely lost patience with the Dutchman after such a terrible campaign in terms of results and performances.

Parallels have already been drawn with Brendan Rodgers from 11 years ago, when he ended a dismal 2014/15 season under enormous pressure, remained in situ throughout the summer but was sacked by October.

That decision was well and truly vindicated by the impact of his successor Jurgen Klopp, but Liverpool can’t expect to strike so lucky a second time if they persist with Slot for another few months before pulling the trigger in the midst of the 2026/27 campaign.

Right now it’s difficult to envisage the current head coach instigating a turnaround as drastic as the decline of the past few months has been. Let’s just hope that FSG’s continuing faith in the Dutchman doesn’t prove unfounded.