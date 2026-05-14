Arne Slot reveals Salah plan ahead of Aston Villa clash

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is set to return for Liverpool at Aston Villa, giving us a timely boost ahead of the final two games of the season.

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After missing the last two matches with a muscle issue, the Egyptian’s availability matters for more than just the immediate battle for Champions League qualification.

With this his final stretch as a Liverpool player, supporters will want every chance to properly watch and appreciate our No.11 before the summer.

Salah set for Liverpool return at Villa

Liverpoolfc.com confirmed the latest injury news from Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference, with updates on Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson Becker and Florian Wirtz.

The club stated: “Mohamed Salah is set to return for Liverpool in Friday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

“The forward has missed the Reds’ past two matches due to a muscle injury but will be back in the squad at Villa Park.”

Slot then added: “Ibou is OK, trained with us.

“Mo will be available tomorrow for only a few minutes, but hopefully can come in.

“Alisson trains with us again, let’s see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready already or has to wait one more week.”

That makes it sound like Salah’s role will be limited, but even a short cameo would feel significant given the emotion around these final weeks.

Liverpool still waiting on Alisson and Wirtz

Slot also said of Wirtz: “Stomach infection, so let’s see how fit he is for tomorrow. He’s on antibiotics. Let’s see if he’s ready to play tomorrow.”

Konate being available is important too, especially with his contract situation still unresolved and our head coach saying in the same press conference: “If there is a resolution, then we will tell the world.”

Alisson’s situation is also worth watching after Keith Wyness claimed Liverpool could let the Brazilian leave this summer, saying: “I think that that is one that’s going to happen.”

That is why these injury updates feel bigger than a normal pre-match fitness bulletin.

Salah is leaving, Alisson has been linked with an exit and Konate’s future remains uncertain, so getting them all fit again matters for football reasons and for giving supporters the chance to say goodbye if this really is the end.