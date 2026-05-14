Ben Jacobs shares clear Slot sack update as FSG stance emerges

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters are clearly growing frustrated with Arne Slot, but the message from inside the club appears to be very different.

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After another flat performance in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, many fans are questioning whether the Dutchman should still be in charge next season.

However, it now seems FSG and the wider leadership team are not preparing the sort of summer review that some may have expected.

Ben Jacobs shares Arne Slot sack update

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs claimed Liverpool’s position on Slot has been clear for some time and that a dramatic summer change is not currently expected.

Jacobs said: “The position, speaking to Liverpool sources, is clear and has been for quite some time, that Liverpool and FSG back Arne Slot and they’ve got a big summer ahead, and this idea that they’re going to have a review at the end of the season and may U-turn on that position is downplayed by sources.”

He then added: “Arne Slot is part of the summer planning, and it’ll be a huge U-turn, an unexpected situation, if FSG and Liverpool’s leadership team suddenly get to the summer and go, now the season’s ended, we’ve got a different perspective.”

That’s a strong update, especially when the mood around Anfield has shifted so sharply since last season’s Premier League title win.

The 47-year-old has credit in the bank, but there is no escaping how poor this campaign has become.

FSG still backing Slot despite poor season

Liverpool only recorded 0.51 xG against Chelsea, our lowest in a Premier League home match since March 2021, and that captured the wider problem.

We look passive too often, our pressing has almost disappeared and the team has struggled for any consistent identity.

Wayne Rooney has already said there have been “a lot of worrying signs” all season, while Jermaine Pennant claimed: “I’m thinking this guy is a fraud and last season was luck.”

That sort of criticism reflects how angry some supporters have become, particularly after dropped points against a Chelsea side who arrived on a six-game league losing run.

Jacobs suggested there are still seen to be mitigating circumstances, including the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, major squad change and unsettled form from key players.

For now, it seems Liverpool believe stability, chemistry and another attacking rebuild can help Slot recover the situation rather than end it.