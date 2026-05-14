‘Made his mind up’ – How Alisson Becker has reportedly responded to Juventus transfer interest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s been reported that Alisson Becker has ‘responded positively’ to an approach from Juventus and could be ‘tempted’ by a prospective move to Turin in the summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Liverpool goalkeeper’s future has been the subject of growing speculation in recent weeks amid rumoured interest from the Serie A outfit, and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claimed that the Reds could sell him this summer while they still have an opportunity to make money from his exit.

The Brazil international has just over a year remaining on his contract, by the end of which he’ll be nearly 35, and the last two seasons have seen him dogged by recurring injury problems.

Alisson could be ‘tempted’ by Juventus move

As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Alisson is understood to have responded positively to the interest from Juventus, who are prepared to offer him a three-year contract worth around €15m (£13m) annually, terms that the goalkeeper would seemingly accept.

The two clubs would still need to agree a fee if the Brazilian is to be sold this summer, and the internal feeling at Liverpool is that they’re hoping to persuade him to reject any offers from elsewhere.

One source told the outlet: “Juventus have a strong interest in Alisson and he’s responded positively to their interest. He’s been impressed by their project,” adding: “For now it looks like Liverpool will try to keep him but it’s possible, or even likely, that he’s already made his mind up to try something different.”

Another source claimed: “Alisson is very tempted by Juventus. There’s also background interest from Inter Milan, but it’s quite advanced with Juve now. I’d expect that to go through.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool must do everything they can to convince Alisson to stay

There’s still plenty to be resolved if Juventus are to sign Alisson, although there’s a growing sense that the goalkeeper could move on from Liverpool this summer after eight years of consistent excellence at Anfield.

The signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili was a major signal that FSG had already been planning for life after the Brazil international, with the Georgian having now had a full season of learning from the Reds’ long-serving number 1.

The LFC hierarchy would be wise to do everything in their power to convince the 33-year-old to stay, especially at a time when the squad is about to lose two other influential veterans in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

Alisson has more than earned the right to leave Liverpool on his own terms, and if he were to crave a transfer to Juventus, it’d be hard to begrudge him that opportunity after giving so many years of exceptional service to the Reds.

However, we maintain that he still has so much to offer at Anfield and that losing him this summer would be a monumental blow, even with Mamardashvili in situ. Let’s hope that the interest from Turin doesn’t evolve into us bidding a premature farewell to the goalkeeper in the coming weeks.