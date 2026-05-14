‘Every Liverpool fan I speak to’ – Lewis Steele has seen something at Anfield that FSG can’t ignore

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele has claimed that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) “can’t not hear” the increasing negativity towards Arne Slot and said that a visit to Anfield no longer holds a fear factor for away teams.

Jurgen Klopp turned the Reds’ home venue into a fortress during his time at the club, losing just two Premier League games there in front of fans between April 2017 and May 2024.

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It’s a different story now, with LFC dropping points at home eight times in the top flight this season – most recently against Chelsea last weekend, when the mood of dissent from the stands was inescapable.

Steele: FSG can’t ignore the grumblings about Slot

Speaking on Media Matters for Anfield Index, Steele remarked that he wouldn’t blame Liverpool fans for beating an early retreat from home games, something which has occurred on several occasions over the past few months.

The Daily Mail reporter said: “The fortress is completely gone. In Liverpool’s worst moments over the last 10 years, Anfield has still been a fixture that I think all teams and all fans would say, ‘I don’t fancy our chances there’. If I supported any team in the Premier League, I would now look at Anfield and go, ‘Oh, we could win there’.”

He continued that the natives ‘have seen enough’ of Slot’s ‘slow’ brand of football, adding: “I don’t blame them for leaving”.

Steele also said that FSG “can’t not hear the negativity towards Arne Slot” and stated: “Every Liverpool fan I speak to, apart from a very small number, don’t think that he’s the man to turn it around.”

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Many fans have lost belief in Slot to turn things around

The journalist has hit the nail on the head with his comments about the head coach – obviously Liverpool fans want the man in charge to succeed, but we’ve now reached a point whereby very few still believe that Slot is capable of reversing the slump we’ve endured this season.

Even in many of the games that the Reds have won in 2025/26, the performances have been difficult to watch, and the sight and sound of fans streaming for an early exit and boos greeting the full-time whistle from those who’ve stayed to the bitter end have become all too frequent.

Steele’s claim that Anfield is no longer a fortress is backboned by the embarrassing fact that three of the current bottom five in the Premier League have taken points there in the current campaign, with Nottingham Forest even winning 3-0, a result which was swiflty followed by a 4-1 thrasing at home to PSV Eindhoven.

In previous years, Liverpool would’ve found a route to victory in matches such as the 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend. Instead, there was a genuine worry in the final few minutes that a team which had been on a run of six straight league defeats were going to head back to London with victory.

FSG might be determined to stick with Slot for the time being, but even they couldn’t have turned a deaf ear to the vitriol inside the stadium at the full-time whistle last Saturday, or the overflowing mood of discontent from the fan base at large.