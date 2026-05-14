Liverpool share injury update in behind the scenes training image

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Alisson’s absence has been felt badly by Liverpool, so it was good to see the Brazilian back involved at the AXA Training Centre.

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The 33-year-old has been missing through injury, but the latest training images at least offered supporters a welcome sight before our trip to Aston Villa.

With questions still lingering over his future, every update around our No.1 feels more significant than usual.

Alisson spotted during Liverpool training

Liverpoolfc.com published a live training gallery from Thursday’s session as Arne Slot’s squad prepared for Friday night’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Among the images, Alisson was spotted in the gym, which is encouraging after a spell away from the team.

Slot had already provided a fitness update ahead of the game, saying: “Alisson trains with us again, let’s see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready already or has to wait one more week.”

That suggests there is still a decision to be made, and Liverpool will understandably avoid unnecessary risk if the former Roma goalkeeper isn’t quite ready.

Even so, seeing him back around the squad matters because Alisson remains one of the most important players at the club.

Liverpool need Alisson back fit

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman have had to step in during recent weeks, but the Georgian’s distribution against Chelsea only underlined how difficult it is to replace Alisson’s calmness and quality.

The Brazilian has made 332 appearances for Liverpool, scored one unforgettable goal and won every major trophy available since arriving in 2018.

At full fitness, he is still the best goalkeeper in the world and someone who transforms the feeling around our defence.

That is why the Juventus transfer links have added another layer of concern, with reports suggesting Alisson could be tempted by a move to Italy this summer.

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are already leaving, so losing another leader, personality and elite performer would be a massive blow.

For now, the immediate hope is simple: get Alisson fit, get him back in goal and give Liverpool the best chance of finishing this difficult season properly.