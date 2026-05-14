Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign Liverpool-linked Smit

Image via Rio Ferdinand Presents

Kees Smit is becoming one of the more interesting midfield names to watch ahead of the summer window.

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Liverpool have been linked with the AZ Alkmaar youngster, but Rio Ferdinand has now urged Manchester United not to miss out on the Dutchman.

With Arne Slot’s side still needing more legs, control and defensive awareness in midfield, this feels like one to keep an eye on.

Rio Ferdinand wants Kees Smit at Manchester United

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ferdinand named Smit while discussing how United should replace Casemiro this summer.

The former defender said: “There’s a kid called Kees Smit who I absolutely love. He’s at Alkmaar.

“Not many people listening probably know him, but go and check this kid out. AZ Alkmaar.

“He’s a Dutch kid, midfielder. He wouldn’t be one I’d buy to go in and start immediately because he’s too young and inexperienced.

“But definitely I wouldn’t want to miss out on him because I think you need to get two or three in that area.”

That is an interesting assessment because it frames the 20-year-old as a future-focused signing rather than someone expected to solve every midfield issue from day one.

Smit has three goals and three assists in 26 Eredivisie appearances this season, while his 88% pass accuracy and 5.1 ball recoveries per game suggest there is a rounded profile developing (via Sofascore).

Liverpool may suit Smit more than United

Stephen Warnock has already argued that Liverpool need a holding midfielder, saying: “They need someone who senses danger and someone physical in there.”

Smit may not be the finished answer to that exact problem yet, but his mix of mobility, passing and ability to play as a six or eight would make sense in a squad that could lose Wataru Endo this summer.

Christian Falk has also claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are closer to signing the Netherlands international than Bayern Munich, so this isn’t just a United-related name.

Liverpool’s Dutch core could help too, with Slot, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all able to offer a familiar pathway.

If we want another midfielder to grow alongside Gravenberch rather than block him, Smit feels like the sort of intelligent, mouldable option Liverpool should be tracking closely.