‘At the moment…’ – Arne Slot issues Ibrahima Konate update amid tenuous contract situation

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has unsurprisingly remained tight-lipped when questioned about the future of Ibrahima Konate.

The Liverpool defender now has less than 50 days remaining on his current contract, and we’re still none the wiser as to whether or not he’ll still be at Anfield next season.

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The 26-year-old claimed last month that he and the club were ‘close to an agreement’, which strongly hinted at an impending renewal, but David Ornstein reported earlier this week that the situation is at a ‘stalemate’ and ‘not looking particuarly positive’.

Slot remains coy on Konate contract situation

Slot faced the media this morning for his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa on Friday night, and he was asked whether he’d any updates on Konate’s contract situation.

The Dutchman gave little away as he replied (via Liverpool Echo): “If there is a resolution, then we will tell the world. At the moment, we will share it the moment that it is [confirmed].”

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Losing Konate on a free would be negligent from Liverpool

It comes as no surprise that Slot batted away a question about such a delicate matter, with Reds fans kept guessing as to whether or not Konate will sign a new contract as his current deal ticks rapidly towards its 30 June expiry date.

Such negotiations are never straightforward, as we’ve seen from previous case studies at Anfield, but supporters would be justified in feeling worried that this particular situation is taking so long to resolve when the deadline for a decision is so near.

The Frenchman’s performances this season have often been unconvincing, with the 26-year-old frequently subjected to unforgiving external criticism, but it’s undeniable that he’d be an enormous loss to Liverpool if he’s allowed to walk away on a free transfer this summer.

When he’s at his best (something we haven’t seen enough in recent months), he’s an imperious and commanding centre-back, and he’s been one of the few Reds players to come through the entire campaign without any notable injury problems. That availability has been precious given the extensive absenteeism elsewhere.

To lose a defender of his capabilities in his prime footballing years and carrying a Transfermarkt valuation of €50m (£43.3m) without banking any fee in return would be gross negligence by the Anfield hierarchy. We can only hope that an agreement is struck in the coming weeks.