Van Dijk set to break long-standing Carragher record for Liverpool

(Van Dijk Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Carragher Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the few constants in a Liverpool season that has been anything but straightforward.

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The captain hasn’t been flawless, but his availability and consistency have again been vital as we try to secure Champions League football.

Now, the Dutchman is on the brink of taking a long-standing record away from Jamie Carragher.

Van Dijk closing in on Carragher record

Liverpoolfc.com have confirmed that Van Dijk could make history if he features against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The club stated: “Virgil van Dijk is set to break a record held by Jamie Carragher for nearly two decades when Liverpool visit Aston Villa.

“The captain has played 4,761 minutes across all competitions so far this season – the most by any outfield Reds player since Carragher (4,789) in 2007-08.

“Therefore, Van Dijk will overtake that mark if he features for at least a little under half an hour in his side’s final away game of the season at Villa Park (8pm BST kick-off on Friday).”

That is a remarkable statistic when you consider the physical demands placed on a modern centre-back, especially one operating in a Liverpool side that has looked so open at times this season.

Our No.4 has already made 53 appearances in all competitions this campaign, which is his highest total for the club since playing 51 times in 2021/22.

Van Dijk’s consistency answers critics

Carragher recently backed himself to play alongside Van Dijk in a modern Liverpool side, saying he’d have had “not a problem” featuring next to the man he described as the best centre-back in the Premier League.

That debate was always going to interest supporters, because both players represent very different eras of Liverpool defending.

It also makes Paul Scholes’ recent suggestion that Van Dijk hasn’t been world class over the last two years look even more questionable.

The 34-year-old may not quite be the untouchable defender we watched at his absolute peak, but he remains the leader Liverpool rely on more than anyone else at the back.

If Van Dijk overtakes Carragher’s minutes record against Aston Villa, it will be another reminder that greatness isn’t just about peak level, it’s also about turning up again and again when the team needs you.