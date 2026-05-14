Which Liverpool Players Are Attracting Attention Ahead of the Summer Transfer Window?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool embarked on a record-setting spending spree last summer. After romping to the Premier League title, the Reds parted with more than £400m to sign the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez in a bid to cement themselves as English football’s new dynasty. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out as planned.

Despite a strong start to the season, Arne Slot’s men capitulated in the autumn, losing six out of seven Premier League games to effectively end their title challenge with six months still to play. Now, with just two matches remaining, online betting sites are suggesting that even a place in the top four is far from guaranteed. The latest Bovada soccer odds give the outgoing champions a 4/11 shot to finish in the top four this term, and while that is considered odds-on, it’s far from a guarantee.

Sell-To-Buy

To add insult to injury, Slot confirmed in April that Liverpool will have to “sell to buy” this summer, a direct result of their monstrous outlay last year.

The legendary Mo Salah has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the campaign, with the Egyptian and LFC coming to terms on an early exit on the two-year contract extension he signed last year. Long-serving left back Andy Robertson has also confirmed he will leave upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, while French centre back Ibrahima Konate could viably depart on a free transfer, too.

Which players could Liverpool sell in order to raise funds and reinforce their ranks this summer? Here are three names who are already thought to be attracting interest.

Where to next for Salah? 🤔 — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) March 24, 2026

Alisson Becker

Alisson will likely go down in history as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever goalkeepers. He was brought to the club from Roma in the summer of 2018 for some £66.8m, the highest transfer fee ever paid for a goalkeeper at the time. The Brazilian immediately proved his worth, proving to be a monumental upgrade on the likes of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, who had kept goal before his arrival.

Alisson was regarded by many Reds fans as the best ‘keeper on the planet throughout his time at Anfield. In his eight years on Merseyside, he has amassed well over 300 appearances, twice winning the Premier League and lifting the Champions League back in 2019, the same year he was officially named by FIFA as the best goalkeeper in the world. However, injuries over the last 12 months have limited his gametime somewhat, while Liverpool already have a ready-made replacement itching to claim the number one slot for himself in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

At 33 years of age and with just 12 months remaining on his contract, this summer will represent the final opportunity for the Reds to command any kind of transfer fee for their number 1. Three of Italy’s biggest names are thought to be interested in bringing Alisson back to Serie A, with champions Inter Milan, Juventus, and AC Milan all on the hunt for his signature. Should a bidding war commence, Liverpool may well secure a transfer fee in the region of £10m, primarily due to his advancing years and the short amount of time remaining on his contract.

Curtis Jones

Academy product Curtis Jones has proven to be a reliable squad player for Liverpool ever since breaking into the first team back in 2020/21. However, at the age of 25, Slot and the Anfield powerbrokers must now decide whether the Englishman is good enough to finally be considered a bona fide starter, or whether they should cash in on the midfielder.

Considering the current pecking order, the likely option seems to be the latter. Jones currently finds himself behind the likes of Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch when it comes to Liverpool’s midfield hierarchy. With all four of those stars expected to remain on Merseyside heading into next season and beyond, it’s the academy product who could well become expendable should an offer of around £30m arrive.

Newly-crowned Italian champions Inter Milan are rumoured to be interested, and Jones would represent the perfect way for the Nerazzurri to add some youth to their midfield, which contains the 37-year-old Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 32-year-old Hakan Çalhanoğlu and 31-year-old Piotr Zieliński. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, two clubs who have often nurtured English talent in the past, are also sniffing around his availability.

Cody Gakpo

Liverpool made the ill-fated decision to sell Luis Diaz last summer and commit to Cody Gakpo as their starting left winger. While the Colombian has enjoyed a spectacular maiden campaign with Bayern Munich, his Dutch counterpart has struggled to repay the club’s faith in him.

The former PSV Eindhoven man has managed just nine goals and six assists in 49 appearances in all competitions this term, with his poor finishing under pressure on full display at numerous points throughout the campaign, none more so than in the 2-1 home defeat to rivals Manchester United last October.

Gakpo could now follow Diaz to the Bundesliga, albeit to Leipzig rather than Bayern Munich. The Red Bull-owned club are known admirers of the Dutchman, and should they lose their own superstar winger Yan Diomande this summer, then the 27-year-old is thought to be their first choice as his replacement.