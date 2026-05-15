Endo message suggests Liverpool comeback could be close

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Wataru Endo has given Liverpool fans hope that we could see him again before the season ends.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The midfielder has been out since suffering a foot injury against Sunderland on February 11, but his inclusion in Japan’s World Cup squad already hinted that a comeback may not be too far away.

Now the 33-year-old has sent a message that makes next week’s Anfield finale feel even more interesting.

Endo sends Liverpool fans a message

Writing on X after being named in Japan’s squad, Endo made it clear how much the call-up means after such a difficult recovery period.

The Liverpool midfielder posted: “I’m glad to be in the JAPAN TEAM squad for the World Cup 2026

“It’s an honor to lead this Japan team as the captain.

“It wasn’t an easy way to recover from the injury but I believed in myself to make this happen and will keep working hard to get fit for the games.

“Thank you all my teammates,staff and the fans for always being with and supporting me.

“I hope to see you all the LFC fans on the pitch at Anfield next week before going to the World Cup.

“YNWA❤️”

That last line is the one Liverpool supporters will focus on, because it suggests Endo expects to be involved in some capacity when we play our final home game.

Could Endo play for Liverpool again?

Slot said in April that Wata was starting to work outside with the rehab team and that Liverpool were hoping he could return before the end of the season.

With only 12 appearances and 455 minutes this campaign, the Japan captain hasn’t had the role he would have wanted, and with one year left on his deal, his future naturally feels uncertain.

That makes his Anfield message even more emotional, because being “on the pitch” could mean a return to action, a post-match farewell, or simply a chance to thank supporters before the World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk called him “such an important and respected member of the team” after the injury, while Endo later admitted: “I was not crying because it was painful, it was because our fans were singing my song.”

Whatever happens next, Endo has earned that affection.