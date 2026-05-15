Forget Rio Ngumoha: He’s not been close to Liverpool’s best player on the pitch vs Aston Villa

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool’s highest-rated player in the first half of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

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The Argentine international picked up the highest score on the pitch for the visitors, as the Reds pushed to confirm Champions League qualification.

Victory over the Villans would see Arne Slot’s men go four points clear of their hosts, confirming premier European football for the 2026/27 season.

Stats: Alexis Mac Allister has been Liverpool’s best player

To be fair to the former Brighton & Hove Albion star, he did make the most defensive contributions (7) in addition to creating two chances in the first 45.

Alexis Mac Allister’s stats vs Aston Villa 7.2/10 2 chances created 7 defensive contributions 1 big chances missed 6 passes into final third 2/2 ground duels won

* Alexis Mac Allister’s stats against Aston Villa (May) in the Premier League (Fotmob)

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Off the eye test, we wouldn’t say it’s the finest display Mac Allister has ever put in for Liverpool, but it’s perhaps been one of his better ones this term.

Though that doesn’t really say a great deal, given the generally shrug-worthy displays we’ve been forced to observe from Alexis throughout the campaign.

MORE: How Arne Slot reacted to ’embarrassing’ Alexis Mac Allister antics as Jamie Carragher disgusted

Jamie Carragher impressed with Rio Ngumoha

Personally, we’ve been far more impressed with what Rio Ngumoha has brought to the game.

Pace, trickery, directness… all things you want to see from a Liverpool winger. And all things we’ve not really seen from Cody Gakpo all season.

Jamie Carragher would appear to have been thinking along similar lines, telling Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): “Rio Ngumoha is one of those players that 1v1 is going to be difficult to stop. He’s been bright for Liverpool today as he has been for the last few weeks.”

The former Chelsea youngster picked up a 6.2/10 rating from Fotmob for his efforts, but this is just one of those times where “the stats” don’t reflect a player’s value to a football side.

Rio Ngumoha stats vs Aston Villa 6.2/10 rating 1 chance created 1 pass into final third 2 touches in opposition box 2/5 ground duels won

* Rio Ngumoha’s stats against Aston Villa (May) in the Premier League (Fotmob)

He’s helping stretch Villa’s backline and create opportunities in the box, not to mention helping, at times, to force Unai Emery’s men to think twice about committing men forward.

It feels obvious; it’s what the best Liverpool sides under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot (first season) have done so effectively.

Exploiting the wide spaces, pinning opponents back and causing absolute havoc when inverting into the box.