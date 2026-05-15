How Arne Slot reacted to ’embarrassing’ Alexis Mac Allister antics as Jamie Carragher disgusted

(Photo by Shaun Botterill & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot looked visibly frustrated with Alexis Mac Allister as the Argentine lay on the turf in the Liverpool box.

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The Dutchman was spotted motioning for the Argentine to get up after he’d collapsed following light contact with Ezri Konsa during a corner kick situation.

Jamie Carragher was even more disgruntled on comms for Sky Sports,

Alexis Mac Allister annoys Arne Slot & Jamie Carragher

You can understand why Slot was frustrated. Liverpool were a goal down, prior to Ollie Watkins’ second effort, and still had a chance of extracting something from their trip to Villa Park.

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Carragher, covering the game for Sky Sports, couldn’t hide his own annoyance at the situation.

“Oh. Honest to God. It’s embarrassing. Just get up. Honestly,” the former centre-back said.

“It would be embarrassing if they sent Konsa off for that.

“Mac Allister must know: we all look at the replays. We can all see what Konsa has done. He knows he can’t get away with it.”

Liverpool have been pathetic against Aston Villa

You could maybe understand Mac Allister trying it on a bit if the ball were in the Villa half and Liverpool were standing around in the hosts’ box.

But to be messing around and wasting valuable time in which the Reds could have progressed in the game and secured an equaliser is, well, frankly, unforgivable.

For the hosts to then proceed to make the score 3-1 after VAR found no violent conduct had occurred between Konsa and the former Brighton star was just utterly unsurprising.

It’s exactly what Liverpool deserve after delivering yet another, on the whole, spineless performance in the Premier League.

Not to mention another game in which Alexis Mac Allister, after an okay first-half outing, has gone largely missing.