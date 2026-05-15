Jamie Carragher says Liverpool ‘excelled’ at one thing that no-one’s giving Arne Slot credit for

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher applauded Liverpool’s improvement in set pieces this season after Virgil van Dijk’s initial equaliser against Aston Villa.

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Dominik Szoboszlai lofted a sumptuous ball from a free-kick over to the far post, which was duly headed home by the advancing Dutchman.

Ollie Watkins quickly restored the Villans’ lead in the second half, capitalising on the Reds’ No.8’s slip just outside the 18-yard box.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool have ‘excelled’ at set pieces

It’s been a game almost totally defined by set pieces, with the hosts earning credit for a well-worked corner routine that saw Morgan Rogers open the scoring in the first 45.

But it was Liverpool that attracted praise from Carragher, who was keen to point out the quality of the Reds’ set piece play.

“Liverpool haven’t excelled much this season but one thing they have excelled at has been set pieces,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports commentary (via BBC Sport).

That’s quite a change in narrative from the first half of the season, in which the club were found to be seriously wanting from set pieces. Such to an extent that the Merseysiders opted to sack their set piece coach, Aaron Briggs, earlier in the campaign.

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Virgil van Dijk equalises for Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7vnFzTGSTF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2026

Liverpool haven’t excelled at anything else

If we’re being honest with ourselves, there hasn’t been anything else to point to with Liverpool’s season.

The Reds have looked mighty leaky from the back, inneffective going forward, and lacking any of the control Arne Slot is said to value from his team.

Only five Premier League sides have condeded more goals than Liverpool (52) this season:

Leeds United (53)

Tottenham (55)

West Ham United (62)

Wolves (66)

Burnley (73)

Tonight’s away trip to Villa Park has been no different. Albeit, we did manage to enjoy a relatively strong first half that still saw the hosts take the lead against the run of play.

Aston Villa’s stats Liverpool’s stats 45% possession 55% possession 1.91 xG 1.55 xG 14 shots 16 shots 9 shots on target 5 shots on target 19 touches inside the opposition box 31 touches inside the opposition box

Otherwise, Unai Emery’s men are more than good enough for their lead having utterly dominated Liverpool in the second-half of action.

Improvement in set-pieces isn’t enough. Liverpool need some solidity, they need some bite about them.

A lot to fix in the summer, but it seems like Slot will still be the man to lead the club into the next season… somehow.

And goodness knows how after what was served up (yet again) on Friday evening.