Journalists now saying the same thing about Arne Slot sack after Aston Villa destroy Liverpool

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Multiple Liverpool journalists were in agreement that a change of the head coach may be required to coax a serious improvement out of the Reds.

That followed a dire 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa – a scoreline that rather flattered Arne Slot’s woeful Reds, who were played off the park in Birmingham.

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Two set-piece goals from Virgil van Dijk softened the scoreboard somewhat, but Unai Emery’s men were good value for their three points, which confirmed Champions League football for the hosts.

Arne Slot can’t be trusted with the Liverpool job next season

The time has come for Liverpool to make the difficult but necessary choice: shake hands with Slot, thank him for the memories, and commit to a fresh start for the 2026/27 season.

As David Lynch and Lewis Steele rightly noted on X (formerly Twitter), it’s difficult to imagine the Dutchman leading us out of the ongoing mess we find ourselves in.

Tonight summed up why so few Liverpool fans believe Arne Slot can fix this. Yes, this side is short in attack and signings will help, but they won't sort a midfield and defence that have been shambolic all season. So, without a change of head coach, how does it get better? — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) May 15, 2026

The injuries: fair enough the front three was weak. But that back four had three of the best four. The midfield three is the one that won the league. So that won't cut as a good enough excuse for why they leaked so many chances tonight. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) May 15, 2026

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Yes, there have been… (sigh)… mitigating factors.

No one denies that the former Feyenoord boss was dealt a poor hand straight from the off this season.

But he was also afforded hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of investment into a squad that comfortably won the Premier League title last term.

Yes, there have been injuries that have disrupted the progress and, in Alexander Isak’s case, the availability of said firepower.

But what possible excuse can be given for the collapse of a Premier League-winning midfield three in Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai that hasn’t changed?

What of a backline that’s mostly the same, barring the unfortunate injury of Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure?

Bring in Xabi Alonso before it’s too late

Right, let’s get one thing straight: bugger the so-called “data”.

Reports coming out of the club indicate that Arne Slot remains the club’s decision-makers’ preference to lead the club next season.

He’s got credit in the bank still (apparently) from last season’s exploits, and there’s sympathy for matters that have simply spiralled out of the manager’s control.

More to the point, the so-called “data” indicates that the 47-year-old remains the best possible fit for Liverpool, ahead of potentially Chelsea-bound Xabi Alonso, at this point.

How?

Based on what?

Because let us tell you something: that 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa was far from shocking. We’ve seen that same turgid display, that remarkable absence of backbone, far too many times this season.

And there’s no chance of this manager fixing it with a couple of wingers in the summer transfer window.

It’s time, Liverpool. It’s time to sack Arne Slot.