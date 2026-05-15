Kylian Mbappe sends clear message on Xabi Alonso; FSG should be on red alert

(Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has given his former manager, Xabi Alonso, a ringing endorsement.

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The ex-Real Madrid boss – who left Los Blancos by “mutual consent” back in mid-January – remains a free agent on the managerial market.

Reports indicate that Chelsea are interested in the Spanish head coach. However, the Blues are said to be considering their options between Alonso and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Kylian Mbappe praises ‘great’ manager Xabi Alonso

Fabrizio Romano relayed the France international’s comments on X (formerly Twitter), in which the striker publicly backed his old coach.

🚨🔥 Kylian Mbappé: “I have a great relationship with Xabi Alonso”. “He will be a GREAT manager. Everyone knows what I think about him”. pic.twitter.com/7KrNO7GvvQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2026

It should, perhaps, come as no surprise, given that Mbappe’s relationship with both Real Madrid fans and teammates has become somewhat difficult in recent weeks.

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Not to mention the fact that current boss Alvaro Arbeloa appears to be comparatively less enamoured with the 27-year-old than his predecessor.

“I’m well, I’m 100 per cent,” Mbappe told reporters.

“I didn’t play because the coach [Arbeloa] told me I’m the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinicius [Junior] and Gonzalo. I accept it and play the time I’m given. I think I played well.

“I was ready to start. I’m not angry with the manager. You always have to respect a coach’s decision. I’ll work hard to get back into the starting lineup.”

A claim vehemently denied by the Real Madrid manager.

The numbers prove that Alonso has been a successful manager

Even at Real Madrid, few can argue with the numbers Alonso posted in the Spanish capital.

Xabi Alonso’s record at Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso’s record at Real Madrid 89 wins 24 wins 32 draws 4 draws 19 defeats 6 defeats 2.14 points per game 2.24 points per game

* Xabi Alonso’s managerial stats (Transfermarkt)

To put things into perspective, the La Liga giants’ points per game figure has since tumbled to 1.92 since Arbeloa took over.

Why are Liverpool seemingly uninterested in Alonso?

Publicly, Liverpool have made their position clear: they want to stick with Arne Slot going into the 2026/27 campaign.

Privately, it would seem that the Reds aren’t overwhelmingly convinced that Xabi Alonso would be the right man to come in for the Dutchman this summer.

The hesitation among key decision-makers and, presumably, FSG’s part is understandable. In Slot, they have a Premier League-winning manager whose squad is in transition, has been impacted by severe injuries, and, of course, the tragedy of Diogo Jota’s passing ahead of the season start.

There are mitigating factors.

And with the ex-Feyenoord boss’s contract set to run out in 2027, a final year in charge gives him the chance to either prove his worth and justify a contract extension, or prove the concerns of the majority of the fanbase.

If it’s the latter, however, we may very well end up missing the boat on a potentially ideal successor in Alonso. And we’ll have inadvertently strengthened a rival in Chelsea.