Liverpool handed Read transfer hint as Bayern claim dismissed

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Givairo Read remains a name Liverpool supporters should keep an eye on heading into the summer window.

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The Feyenoord right-back has been linked with us before, while Bayern Munich’s interest has also made his future one of the more interesting defensive stories in Europe.

Now, a fresh update around Bayern’s plans has added another layer to the situation.

Bayern transfer stance on Read explained

Givairo Read – The beast in making 🇳🇱💎 pic.twitter.com/UmmsrINDNE — TopCee (@ScoutTopcee) November 15, 2025

Writing for CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk addressed whether Bayern view Benfica defender Tomas Araujo as a back-up option if they can’t sign Givairo Read.

Falk wrote: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern have Tomás Araújo down as a Plan B in case they can’t sign Givairo Read.

“They have the first line of the defence with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, and then Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito (Stanišić can also play this position).”

The German journalist added: “Ito and Min-jae are two players who could be sold if there is a good offer. I can imagine there will be talks after that to determine if there will be some exits. But at the moment, no one has been sold, so they’ll have to wait.”

That matters because it suggests Bayern’s wider defensive movement may depend on sales, rather than simply moving straight from Read to another target.

For Liverpool, that could be relevant if we decide to test Feyenoord’s resolve.

Liverpool could still need right-sided depth

Falk has already said of Read: “Of course, you never know which clubs will rear their heads from the Premier League and offer, from a German perspective, some crazy prices.”

That sentence felt aimed directly at the kind of market Liverpool can operate in, especially if Arne Slot wants another right-sided option.

Read has one goal and three assists in 15 Eredivisie appearances this season, while his 60% duel success suggests there is more to his game than just attacking output (via Sofascore).

The 19-year-old has also previously made his own Liverpool preference clear, saying: “Liverpool, for sure! Nothing else, no one else.”

With Conor Bradley’s injury record becoming a concern and Jeremie Frimpong still looking more like an attacking weapon than a complete defensive solution, Read continues to feel like a sensible name to monitor.

Nothing in Falk’s update means Liverpool are moving immediately, but it does suggest Bayern’s picture is not as straightforward as it first appeared.