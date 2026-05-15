Liverpool kit accidentally sold before official release

(Pictures via tv2.no)

Liverpool’s new adidas home kit appears to have been sold before its official release date.

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Supporters are still waiting for the club’s full launch on Tuesday May 19, but one fan in Norway seems to have already managed to buy the shirt.

It’s another strange early sighting in what has become a familiar part of modern kit launches.

Liverpool kit spotted in Norwegian shop

Norwegian outlet TV 2 reported that the new Liverpool strip was found in an XXL sports store before the official launch.

In a translated transcript, the reporter said: “This is the outfit that Liverpool will play with next season”

They added: “Because I was at a sports store in Greenland yesterday and there I squatted because there I saw a Liverpool suit that I have never seen before”

The key line then followed: “It turns out this is the new Liverpool suit which will not be launched until 19th May at ten Norwegian time according to Liverpool’s own website”

That appears to line up with Liverpool’s own confirmation that the 2026/27 home kit will be released at 9am BST on Tuesday May 19.

The club have already stated that next season’s first strip, including a green goalkeeper kit, will be available to order immediately once it is officially unveiled.

Adidas launch error explained

TV 2’s report also included an explanation from XXL, with the outlet stating that the company apologised and said an error occurred after the launch status was changed.

The translated line read: “XXL states that an error occurred after launch changed”

This is not the first time a new Liverpool kit has appeared before the official release, with footage already emerging of what looked like next season’s shirt on sale in another high-street retailer.

That earlier clip showed a design matching many of the leaked details, including the Adidas branding and a darker red look.

For Liverpool, the kit is more than just another shirt because the Adidas partnership is a major commercial pillar for the club.

Now fans have had another unofficial glimpse before the proper reveal.