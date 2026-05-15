Son of former Liverpool forward scores FA Youth Cup winner against Man Utd

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Heskey name has made headlines again, even if this time it wasn’t in Liverpool red.

Reigan Heskey, son of former Red Emile, scored the late winner as Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup final.

It’s one of those stories that brings both interest and a small sense of regret, because many Liverpool supporters would surely have loved to see the next generation of the family developing at Anfield.

Heskey scores winner against Man Utd

Man City regain their lead in the FA Youth Cup final with a brilliant strike from Reigan Heskey 🔥 📺 TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zHJmo3Okox — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 14, 2026

BBC Sport reported on Manchester City’s 2-1 win over their rivals, with the decisive moment coming late in the game.

The report stated: “Reigan Heskey smashed home a late winner as Manchester City claimed bragging rights over bitter rivals Manchester United by winning the FA Youth Cup for the fifth time.”

It added: “But Heskey, son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile, proved to be the match-winner as City lifted the trophy in front of their home faithful.”

That will naturally catch the eye of Liverpool fans because Emile Heskey remains a familiar figure from one of the most memorable periods in our modern history.

The former England international played a key role under Gerard Houllier, helping Liverpool win the cup treble in 2001 and forming an important partnership with Michael Owen.

Liverpool fans will notice familiar name

Reigan has been building a strong reputation in City’s academy, with 13 goals and 16 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season (transfermarkt).

We covered him two years ago when the then-15-year-old scored for City in the UEFA Youth League, with his brother Jaden also featuring in the same side.

At the time, it already felt like a shame from a Liverpool perspective that both of Emile’s sons were progressing elsewhere rather than through our own academy.

Heskey senior recently joked that he’d have preferred playing with Trent Alexander-Arnold over Mo Salah because Trent would cross for him, while Salah would want to score himself.

Reigan’s own journey is obviously separate, but when a Heskey scores a cup final winner against Manchester United, Liverpool supporters are always going to take notice.