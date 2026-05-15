Who will replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

In this 1xBet Ireland review, we’ll take a look at the top five candidates who could replace Mo Salah at Anfield. The reliable, licensed bookmaker has made a shortlist based on transfer insider information, and has also prepared a nice welcome bonus for all fans of Liverpool and the ‘Egyptian King’.

Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)

The RB Leipzig winger has become the main target for many Premier League giants, but according to Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Liverpool have the best chance of success in this transfer race. The fact is that Diomande’s father is a long-time fan of the Merseyside club, and the player himself has spoken on social media about his dream of building a career at Anfield.

The Ivorian’s profile is a perfect match for the Reds’ requirements. Diomande has one of the highest successful dribble rates among all players in Europe’s top five leagues. In terms of dribbling effectiveness, he rivals Jérémy Doku and Lamine Yamal.

He combines all the best qualities of Luis Díaz and Salah: incredible speed, elegant technique and excellent finishing (12 goals with an xG of 6.74).

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

PSG are in talks to extend the winger’s contract, but if the negotiations fail, Liverpool are the favourites to sign him. Barcola is only 23, but he has extensive experience playing at the highest level, including a Champions League triumph. The Frenchman can play on both wings and even fill the centre-forward position.

Barcola is less effective at dribbling, but his excellent passing ability offers more options in combination play, and his trademark moves from the wing into the centre can cause any defender to lose their bearings. However, the outcome of this transfer saga depends entirely on PSG’s plans.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Liverpool tried to sign the winger when he was playing for Santos, but Rodrygo chose Real Madrid at the time. Last summer, the Brazilian was close to leaving the Bernabéu, and leading transfer insiders were convinced that the Merseyside club would renew their interest. Nevertheless, Rodrygo decided to stay at Real Madrid and has scored only three goals in 26 games this season. #

He remains in the shadow of Vinícius Júnior and other Los Blancos stars. The royal club is set for a major overhaul this summer, and Liverpool could seize this unique opportunity to bring Rodrygo to Anfield.

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Ahead of Euro 2024, Liverpool were on the verge of signing the Magpies winger. Newcastle had failed to qualify for the Champions League and were forced to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. However, Brighton disrupted the Reds’ plans by signing Yankuba Minteh from the Magpies. Gordon’s move to Liverpool fell through, although his England teammates later spoke of the player’s strong desire to return to the club which had let him go to Everton’s academy at the age of 11.

It appears that the 2025/26 season will be the winger’s last at St. James’ Park – he has a strained relationship with Eddie Howe and is ready for a change of scenery. Insiders say that Liverpool have no plans to revisit the idea of signing Gordon this summer, but who knows – perhaps this is just Richard Hughes’ mind games ahead of a long transfer saga.

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Just a few months ago, reports emerged in the media that the 24-year-old winger had requested a transfer and was ready for a new challenge. Liverpool have all the necessary resources to sign Adeyemi, who could fill the right winger position for at least the next five or six years. His phenomenal technique and explosive pace boost the German’s chances of making it onto the Reds’ shortlist. Even his hairstyle will remind Liverpool fans of Salah!

Every day, various rumours circulate on social media about who will replace the ‘Egyptian King’, with Michael Olise, Jarrod Bowen and even Oskar Pietuszewski among the names mentioned. Follow the exciting transfer saga with the licensed 1xBet sports betting Ireland company and boost your Welcome Bonus:

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