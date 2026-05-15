Why Liverpool must sign free agent Marcos Senesi after troubling Ibrahima Konate update

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Liverpool have yet to decide whether they’ll push to sign Marcos Senesi this summer.

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The Bournemouth centre-back will become a free agent after the 2025/26 season.

However, a move for the Cherries star may be contingent on whether or not Ibrahima Konate stays at Anfield, reports Ben Jacobs.

Marcos Senesi transfer may hinge on Ibrahima Konate

Jacobs, reporting on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that a multitude of Premier League suitors, also including Tottenham and Manchester United, have shown interest.

Bournemouth confirm Marcos Senesi will leave as a free agent. Club have known about the departure since last year and both parties agreed on no January exit. Spurs already have an agreement on terms with Senesi if they stay up. Manchester United have shown interest, while #LFC… pic.twitter.com/iDAp5eUn6Q — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 15, 2026

Spurs, indeed, would appear to be the most serious competitors for the Argentine’s signature, having secured a pre-agreement on personal terms.

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But a move on Liverpool’s part may very well depend on what happens with Ibrahima Konate’s future.

There had appeared to be some optimism over the Frenchman signing a contract extension ahead of the summer, with Real Madrid cooling their interest.

However, reliable reporting has indicated that both player and club have reached something of a stalemate, with both parties still yet to agree on improved terms.

Liverpool need to sign another centre-back

If there’s an opportunity to sign a Premier League-proven centre-back in Senesi, we’d probably be well-advised to grasp it.

While we appreciate the Bournemouth star would be a drop-off from Konate (particularly in aerial duels), the fact of the matter remains that Liverpool could do with bolstering their ranks regardless.

Marcos Senesi stats per 90 Ibrahima Konate stats per 90 0.69 chances created 0.22 chances created 0.2 big chances created 0.06 big chances created 0.17 successful dribbles 0.15 successful dribbles 66.7% successful dribbles percentage 71.4% successful dribbles percentage 47.6% aerial duels won percentage 70.1% aerial duels won percentage 52.4% duels won percentage 68.2% duels won percentage

* Marcos Senesi and Ibrahima Konate’s stats in the 2025/26 Premier League season (Fotmob)

We do have two young and upcoming centre-backs in Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, but both will be returning from injury and so will need to be carefully managed going into the next season.

Beyond that, it leaves Arne Slot with veteran stars in our French international and Virgil van Dijk, who could both leave the club within the next two summer windows.

So it’s not technically an ideal quota of centre-backs.

In that case, what possible harm could it do to reinforce the backline with a free, quality option in Marcos Senesi?

It’s a no-brainer, if you ask us!