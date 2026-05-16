Arne Slot tells Liverpool fans they are ‘underestimating’ summer change

Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa has only increased the pressure on Arne Slot.
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We had all but secured Champions League football weeks ago, but repeated stumbles mean the final day now comes with nerves rather than simply being a farewell to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.
Despite that, the Dutchman remains confident that this situation can look very different next season.
Slot responds to Liverpool doubts
"I think they're underestimating what a window can do, we know what to improve and are missing nine players"
Arne Slot is confident of Liverpool improving next season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6rQchLzfsD
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 16, 2026
Speaking in his post-match press conference, via Sky Sports News on X, Slot accepted why supporters are finding it difficult to feel positive right now.
The Liverpool boss said: “I can understand at this moment of time that they don’t have a lot of confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season, but I think that they are underestimating what a window can do, what a new start can do.”
He added: “I think we know quite well what to improve. I think one of the things we have to improve is also very, very, very obvious.”
That will be read by many as a reference to the defensive problems that have plagued Liverpool all season.
We have now conceded 52 Premier League goals, a dreadful total for any side defending the title and chasing Champions League football.
Liverpool need more than excuses
Slot also pointed to the injury situation, saying: “If you miss nine players that can start a game of football, and almost all of them are starters for us or have been for a large part of the season starters for us, then if you add that to what you can improve in a window… that will automatically lead to much more.”
There is truth in that, but Jermaine Pennant’s furious reaction after Villa shows how little patience there is, with the former winger saying Slot “has to go” after another damaging result.
Robertson’s own message was more measured but just as telling, as the Scot admitted the performance was “a long way short of the levels of this club.”
Slot may be trusted with the summer, but the question now is whether supporters still trust him to use it properly.
Slot , and I quote, I think they’re underestimating what a window can do ?
My response slot had 450 million last summer we’ve declined in last summer’s transfer window.
Why should this summer improve anything, slot has already said we have to sell to buy.
Slot , we know what to improve? We have nine players missing?
My response if you now know what to improve why didn’t you see it last summer. When you had 450 million . Alisson, frimpong, Isak, Ekitike, endo , Leoni Bradley .
Salah and wirtz came on yesterday they cant be injured. Endo and Leoni wouldn’t have played anyway.
The cost of the Liverpool team that lost against villa.
Injuries or not Liverpool players that played and lost at villa cost 455 million.
What is very , very obvious to lifelong Liverpool supporters is the excuses keep coming while the results and performances get worse.
By all accounts what slot has recently said is there won’t be as many signings as last season, perhaps there signings that will solve everything.
The defence, the midfield and the attack.
While 8 players are leaving.
Good luck with that.
Liverpool supporters are being fobbed off with mediocrity. Excuses, with a lame duck of a manager backed by clueless owners FSG, who won’t budge.
Slot, Hughes and FSG on the path of terminal decline.
Go and look at the complete mess FSG have made at the Boston red Sox, where fans are fed up of selling the best players and FSG are cuttting corners while increasing ticket prices and profits.
This is what you get with passionless hedge fund Greedy people with no interest in sports.
Only making money.
FSG out.
Spot on Red mist.
They weren’t Slot’s signings they were 100% down to Edwards and hughes it was made clear early on that Slot was just the coach and did not have the say that Klop had.