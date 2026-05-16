Arne Slot tells Liverpool fans they are ‘underestimating’ summer change

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa has only increased the pressure on Arne Slot.

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We had all but secured Champions League football weeks ago, but repeated stumbles mean the final day now comes with nerves rather than simply being a farewell to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

Despite that, the Dutchman remains confident that this situation can look very different next season.

Slot responds to Liverpool doubts

"I think they're underestimating what a window can do, we know what to improve and are missing nine players" Arne Slot is confident of Liverpool improving next season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6rQchLzfsD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 16, 2026

Speaking in his post-match press conference, via Sky Sports News on X, Slot accepted why supporters are finding it difficult to feel positive right now.

The Liverpool boss said: “I can understand at this moment of time that they don’t have a lot of confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season, but I think that they are underestimating what a window can do, what a new start can do.”

He added: “I think we know quite well what to improve. I think one of the things we have to improve is also very, very, very obvious.”

That will be read by many as a reference to the defensive problems that have plagued Liverpool all season.

We have now conceded 52 Premier League goals, a dreadful total for any side defending the title and chasing Champions League football.

Liverpool need more than excuses

Slot also pointed to the injury situation, saying: “If you miss nine players that can start a game of football, and almost all of them are starters for us or have been for a large part of the season starters for us, then if you add that to what you can improve in a window… that will automatically lead to much more.”

There is truth in that, but Jermaine Pennant’s furious reaction after Villa shows how little patience there is, with the former winger saying Slot “has to go” after another damaging result.

Robertson’s own message was more measured but just as telling, as the Scot admitted the performance was “a long way short of the levels of this club.”

Slot may be trusted with the summer, but the question now is whether supporters still trust him to use it properly.