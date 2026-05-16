John Aldridge left flabbergasted by Liverpool after Villa defeat

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defeat at Aston Villa was another damaging night in a season that keeps finding new ways to frustrate supporters.

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We had all but secured Champions League football weeks ago, yet repeated stumbles mean the final day now carries nerves instead of simply being about farewell tributes to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

John Aldridge has now summed up the mood after watching Arne Slot’s side lose 4-2 at Villa Park.

John Aldridge reacts to Liverpool defeat

Writing on X after the final whistle, Aldridge did not hide his frustration with how easy Liverpool were to play against.

The former striker wrote: “We’ve made it so easy for teams to play against us this season! I am flabbergasted by what I’ve seen.

“Villa deserved it, obviously, but we were the reason behind it as much as they played well.”

That feels like a fair assessment because Villa were excellent, but Liverpool contributed heavily to their own downfall.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s slip allowed Ollie Watkins to restore the home side’s lead, while the England forward later added another before John McGinn made it four.

Virgil van Dijk scored twice from set pieces, but beyond that and flashes from Rio Ngumoha, there was nowhere near enough from us.

Liverpool defensive problems keep growing

Watkins’ own post-match comments made the night even more concerning, with the striker saying Liverpool’s high line left “a lot of space” for him to run into.

That matches what supporters have been seeing too often, with Slot’s team open in midfield, vulnerable in defence and lacking any real control when games start to swing away from us.

Liverpool have now conceded 52 Premier League goals this season, with only five teams in the division letting in more.

That is a shocking number for a side defending the title and chasing Champions League football.

Robertson’s message after the game also struck the right tone, as the Scot admitted the performance was “a long way short of the levels of this club”.

Aldridge’s anger comes from the same place: Villa were good, but Liverpool made their job far too simple.