Liverpool Champions League chances drop again after Villa defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool should have been preparing for a final day built around saying goodbye to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Instead, after a 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa, we now face Brentford with Champions League qualification still not guaranteed.

The numbers remain strongly in our favour, but the direction of travel is becoming a concern.

Liverpool Champions League chances drop again

Opta Analyst’s supercomputer has now updated Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League after another damaging result.

The latest figure given for Arne Slot’s side is “92.64%”.

That still makes Liverpool clear favourites to finish inside the required places, but it’s another drop after weeks of missed opportunities.

When Chelsea lost to Nottingham Forest before our game against them, Liverpool’s chances stood at “98.35%”.

After our1-1 draw with Chelsea, that figure slipped to “97.34%”, and the defeat at Villa Park has now dragged it down further.

The wider picture shows Bournemouth at 3.26% and Brighton at 4.1%, so Liverpool are still in control of our own situation.

But that’s exactly why this run has been so frustrating, because we had all but settled the matter and have instead allowed unnecessary tension to creep into the final day.

Liverpool now face nervous Anfield finale

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa have secured Champions League football, leaving Liverpool to make sure we don’t become the side that stumbles at the last hurdle.

The performance at Villa was another worrying one, with Ollie Watkins scoring twice and John McGinn adding a fourth as our defensive problems were exposed again.

Nothing up front really clicked beyond flashes from Rio Ngumoha, while the midfield and back line again looked far too easy to play through.

Slot will still be trusted with a big summer, but nights like this explain why many supporters are doubting whether he can fix the problems quickly enough.

Liverpool should still get over the line, but we’ve turned a farewell party into a final-day test of nerve.