Liverpool ‘crumbled’ after Villa setback: Ray Houghton

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa has left the final day feeling very different to how it should have done.

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Instead of simply saying goodbye to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, we now head into Brentford at Anfield still needing to make sure Champions League football is secured.

Ray Houghton has now delivered a worrying assessment of what happened at Villa Park.

Ray Houghton reacts to Liverpool defeat

Speaking on The Official Liverpool FC Podcast, Houghton admitted he expected a response after the disappointing 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The former Liverpool midfielder said: “I was really looking for a response from the players after the game against Chelsea.”

He added: “Tonight I thought it was a bit similar that way, but then when you get back to 1-1 at the start of the second half, you’re thinking, yeah, they could kick on and win this.”

That is what made the collapse so frustrating.

Virgil van Dijk had dragged Liverpool level, Rio Ngumoha then hit the post and there was a brief spell where it felt like Slot’s side might actually take control.

Instead, Dominik Szoboszlai slipped, Ollie Watkins scored and the game moved away from us far too quickly.

Houghton said: “The worry for the manager will certainly be going 2-1 down and then they crumbled.”

Liverpool players owe Salah and Robertson

That word feels especially damning because Liverpool have conceded 52 Premier League goals this season, with only five teams in the division letting in more.

John Aldridge has already said he was “flabbergasted” by how easy we’ve made it for teams to play against us, while Robertson admitted the Villa performance was “a long way short of the levels of this club.”

Houghton now believes the squad must respond properly against Brentford, especially with Salah and Robertson leaving.

He said: “I think the players owe them two when you look at what they’ve done for the club.”

That should be the minimum now.

Liverpool need a result, but they also need to show some pride for two players who deserve far better than a nervous, flat farewell.