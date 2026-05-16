Ollie Watkins makes damning Liverpool admission after Villa defeat

(Pictures via @SkySportsPL on X)

Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa was painful enough before Ollie Watkins explained exactly why he fancied his chances against us.

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The Villa striker scored twice and assisted another as Arne Slot’s side were cut open far too easily again.

What followed from the 30-year-old only made the defensive picture look even more worrying.

Watkins explains Liverpool weakness

🗣️ "They're disjointed at the back and there's a lot of space for me to run into" OIlie Watkins loves scoring against Liverpool 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ez7PTtcx2x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2026

Speaking to Sky Sports after Villa’s win, Watkins gave a blunt explanation of how he viewed Liverpool’s back line.

The England international said: “They play a high line and they don’t play offsides so they’re disjointed at the back and I feel like there’s a lot of space for me to run into.

“I always feel like I’m going to get opportunities against them, that’s no disrespect to them. The two centre backs are world class at the end of the day but I think I spot opportunities and spaces in between them.

“When it’s a high line like that I like to run in behind and create some danger for them.”

That is a damning insight because it wasn’t said in anger or arrogance, it was a striker calmly explaining that he expected Liverpool to give him chances.

Watkins backed that up with two goals, six shots and five efforts on target (via Sofascore), with Villa repeatedly finding space behind a team that looked fragile in and out of possession.

Liverpool have a serious defensive issue

Virgil van Dijk scored twice from set pieces, which at least continued one of the few strengths Liverpool have shown this season.

Jamie Carragher even said after the game that “one thing they have excelled at has been set pieces”, but that doesn’t hide what happened at the other end.

David Lynch summed up the wider mood by saying this performance showed why so few Liverpool fans believe Slot can fix things without major change.

We had all but secured Champions League football weeks ago, yet now the final day carries nerves rather than simply being about saying goodbye to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

Watkins’ comments should hurt because they describe exactly what supporters are watching every week.