Slot ‘has to go’ after Villa defeat says ex-Red

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa has pushed frustration around Arne Slot to another level.

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We had all but secured Champions League football weeks ago, yet repeated stumbles mean the final day against Brentford now comes with pressure rather than simply being about saying goodbye to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

Jermaine Pennant has now delivered one of the strongest reactions yet after another damaging performance.

Pennant sends furious Liverpool message

Writing on X after the Villa defeat, Pennant questioned how FSG could still back Slot after what supporters are watching.

The former Liverpool winger wrote: “FSG, how on earth do you see something totally different to what I see and 99.9% of the fans see? To think next season will be any better under this management. Do you have unlimited funds we don’t know about?”

Pennant then went even further, adding: “I do not care what’s going on with injuries… reigning Premier League champions should NOT have the same amount of losses as two promoted teams, Leeds and Sunderland. Slot has to go, that is NOT acceptable, the buck lies with you, and managers have gone for less, a lot less.”

That is a brutal verdict, but it reflects a mood that is growing after weeks of poor performances, defensive chaos and missed opportunities.

Liverpool problems keep getting worse

Pennant also pointed to a major defensive concern, writing: “Liverpool FC have never previously conceded 52 goals in a 38-game league campaign. And there’s still one more game to go!!!!!! Do you know how many records this manager has accumulated? And not for the good. It’s horrendous. One game to go and still can’t say if we will get UCL.”

Only five Premier League sides have conceded more than Liverpool this season, which is unacceptable for a team defending the title.

Ollie Watkins made the problem sound even worse by saying there was “a lot of space” to run into against us, while Robertson admitted the Villa display was “a long way short of the levels of this club”.

Slot may still be trusted this summer, but Pennant’s anger shows how difficult that faith is becoming for many supporters.