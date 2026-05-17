Report: FSG were keen to hire Xabi Alonso, but that changed after ‘profound impression’ was made

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

FSG had reportedly considered appointing Xabi Alonso for Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp left in 2024, but that stance has seemingly changed in the meantime.

In recent months, the former Reds midfielder had been widely touted for a return to Anfield as head coach amid growing pressure on Arne Slot, but as of Sunday morning he’s now the manager of Chelsea.

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When LFC were looking for a successor to Klopp two years ago, the Spaniard had seemed a leading candidate at a time when he was masterminding an unbeaten domestic double in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

FSG had considered appointing Alonso in 2024

Alonso opted to remain with the Bundesliga club that year before leaving for Real Madrid in 2025, lasting just seven months at the Bernabeu before his swift dismissal in the first two weeks of January.

As reported by Sam Wallace for The Telegraph on Sunday, ‘FSG would have appointed Alonso post-Jürgen Klopp but that Alonso turned down Liverpool, and then waited another year for Real Madrid to become available, seems to have made a profound impression on FSG. They have, it is understood, made no plans to replace Slot this summer.’

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Could FSG be made to rue a huge missed opportunity?

If Alonso was determined to remain with Leverkusen rather than going to Liverpool in 2024, that’s his prerogative and there wasn’t much more that FSG could’ve done to entice him to Anfield.

However, if it’s true that the hierarchy hadn’t considered appointing the Spaniard in recent weeks just because he turned down the Reds two years ago, that’d be incredibly petty and naive on their part.

The decision-makers in the boardroom may still trust in Slot to revive LFC’s fortunes, but there are fewer and fewer fans who share that same faith in the Dutchman, who’s facing increasingly loud and widespread calls to be removed from his position.

It will have hurt Liverpool fans to see a former Anfield great and an excellent manager in Alonso going to a direct domestic rival in Chelsea at a time when so many have been crying out for change on Merseyside.

If the Spaniard goes on to lead the Blues to major silverware in the coming years and the Reds continue their downward trajectory, the apparent stubbornness of FSG in recent weeks and months could come at a massive cost.