‘Pulled the pin out of a grenade’ – Gary Neville takes aim at Salah over social media statement

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and Sky Sports News

Gary Neville has criticised Mo Salah over a statement made by the Liverpool winger on social media this weekend.

Following the Reds’ 12th Premier League defeat of the season on Friday night, the Egypt international took to X and Instagram the next day with a thinly-veiled swipe at Arne Slot over the team’s demise in on-field fortunes and their style of play.

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It’s not the first time that the 33-year-old has gone public with some strong biews about the LFC head coach, having said after the 3-3 draw at Leeds in December that the relationship between him and his boss had become nonexistent.

Neville slams Salah over social media post

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville felt that Salah was out of order with his social media comments, which he found disrespectful towards Slot.

The ex-Manchester United winger said: “He’s pulled the pin out of a grenade right in the middle of the room and he’s walking out of the room. Mo’s not happy over there.

“It’s not great. If he was a Manchester United player I’d be fuming, but what you can never do with this kind of player, with this kind of stature and personality, is keep them quiet. If they’ve got something to say, they’re going to say it, and they’re going to say it at the point where you don’t want to hear it.

“That was a telling comment. Arne Slot will not welcome it whatsoever, but he will just want to get to the end of the season, get out of there, get everyone out of there that’s not going to be there next season, and try and build.”

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Liverpool fans will share Salah’s frustration

Ordinarily we’d firmly disapprove of a player taking aim at their head coach/manager in a public setting, but many Liverpool fans would empathise with Salah’s strong remarks about how things at Anfield have derailed so badly.

Admittely the winger’s output this season has been nowhere near what we’ve come to expect from him, but he’s been a standard bearer for the club for almost a decade and is clearly dismayed at how the team’s standards have plummeted over the past few months.

The 33-year-old will bid farewell at Anfield after next week’s fixture against Brentford, so he probably felt that he had nothing much to lose by publicly communicating his frustrations over the current malaise on Merseyside.

It was telling that several Liverpool players seemed to show solidarity with Salah by either liking the posts or commenting their approval, which may hint that they share his opinions and perhaps have their own doubts about Slot as the Reds’ head coach.

Neville probably has a sly grin on his face privately at how LFC’s season has disintegrated, but he’s right about one thing – everyone associated with the club will just want this shambles of campaign over and done with, in the hope that it doesn’t get even worse in 2026/27.