Liverpool fans kicked while they’re already down as head coach decision now seems inevitable

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

For Liverpool fans, life must feel like one sickening gut-punch after another right now.

As the club’s most embarrassing season in modern times lurches towards a sorry conclusion, supporters are preparing to say goodbye to two genuine greats in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, with the distinct possibility that Alisson Becker could also leave this summer.

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FSG seem determined to persist with an increasingly unpopular head coach in Arne Slot, and an ideal opportunity to thank the Dutchman for last year’s Premier League triumph and move on to a seemingly perfect successor has now been squandered.

Chelsea set to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are on the verge of appointing Xabi Alonso as their new manager, with the Spaniard having long been touted as a candidate for the Anfield dugout, given his previous as a Liverpool player.

The 44-year-old had been the clear first-choice of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy and is now set to sign a four-year deal in west London, with the Blues succeeding in their pursuit of a high-profile appointment despite finishing even lower than Slot’s team in the Premier League table.

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Exciting times ahead for Chelsea – the polar opposite for Liverpool

While FSG were seemingly not all that convinced about Alonso, who was reportedly prepared to wait for the Liverpool job to potentially open up, Chelsea have been far more proactive in making it clear to the Spaniard that they definitely wanted him.

The appointment is likely to make the Blues a much stronger proposition for next season, whereas the Reds are going only one way under their current head coach, judging from the trajectory of this shambolic campaign.

Even the most patient of LFC fans would now find it hard to justify sticking with the Dutchman, who just doesn’t look capable of pulling the club out of its frightening tailspin, whereas hiring Alonso would’ve galvanised a disenchanted fan base and generated some excitement for what lies ahead.

Instead, while we’re left to wonder just how much worse things will become under the current regime, Chelsea fans must surely be buzzing at what the future has in store under the man who incredibly won an unbeaten German double with Bayer Leverkusen two years ago.

If the Blues find themselves back competing for major trophies again next season while Liverpool slide into the mid-table pack under Slot, FSG will have metaphorical blood on their hands over this chastening missed opportunity.