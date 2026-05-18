Jamie Carragher issues Salah selection plea to Arne Slot after ‘selfish’ social media comments

(Photos by Gareth Copley and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has said that, in spite of Mo Salah’s comments on social media, Arne Slot must start the winger against Brentford next Sunday if Liverpool still need a result to qualify for the Champions League.

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The Sky Sports pundit was critical of the Egyptian for his ‘selfish’ remarks at the weekend in which he appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at the Reds’ head coach over his style of play and the team’s catastrophic decline this season.

As of tonight (Monday), the Merseysiders are not guaranteed a place in the 2026/27 Champions League, although their qualification would be confirmed with a game to spare if Bournemouth lose to title-chasing Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Carragher: Salah must start on Sunday if Liverpool need a result

Carragher has implored Slot not to let personal pride take priority over Liverpool’s collective need when it comes to selecting Salah on Sunday if the Reds are still waiting to secure a top-five finish.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “I don’t believe any manager should ever cut off his nose to spite his face. If playing Mo Salah at the weekend gives Liverpool the best chance of winning the game, you have to pick him.

“I’ve criticised Mo Salah about being selfish. Arne Slot can’t be selfish; he has to think of the club, what’s best for the club. If Liverpool need a result against Brentford, he has to play him if he thinks he’s in his best team.

“If Liverpool are already qualified for the Champions League, that might be different. Arne Slot might think, ‘I’m going to play the players or start the players who are going to be here next season and we bring Mo Salah on from the bench’.”

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If Liverpool need a result, then they’ll need Salah

Carragher is exactly right – if Liverpool need a result on Sunday to secure Champions League qualification, then Salah must start. Even though the winger’s output has declined drastically this season, he’s still very much in the Reds’ strongest XI.

Our attack is already depleted with Hugo Ekitike out for the long-term and Alexander Isak unable to shake off his persistent injury troubles, so the Egyptian would be very much needed against Brentford if a top-five finish remains in the balance.

The need for the 33-year-old to start wouldn’t be quite as pressing if Man City win tomorrow night and our Champions League place is confirmed before we host the Bees, although he’ll surely get on the pitch at some point considering that it’ll be his final appearance for the club.

Salah and Andy Robertson will receive an adoring farewell at Anfield on Sunday, and it’d feel criminally wrong if the Egypt winger doesn’t get to play a part just because of what he posted on social media over the weekend.

Slot’s popularity is already low enough without him antagonising the fan base further by denying them one final chance to see this legendary forward playing for Liverpool Football Club.