FSG weighing up four potential Slot replacements as Liverpool chiefs become ‘increasingly alarmed’

(Photos by Shaun Botterill and Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have reportedly become ‘increasingly alarmed’ at the club’s direction of travel heading into the summer.

The Reds go into the final week of a dismal season still unsure of whether or not they’ll be in the Champions League next term, with Arne Slot coming under ever-intensifying scrutiny from outside of Anfield.

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It’s been reliably reported up to now that the LFC hierarchy fully intend to keep faith with the Dutchman despite the team’s dreadful campaign, but fresh reports have claimed that the hierarchy’s stance might have altered somewhat in recent days.

FSG ‘increasingly alarmed’ over Liverpool’s fortunes

According to a report for TEAMtalk, FSG have become ‘increasingly alarmed’ not just by on-field results but also the ‘broader atmosphere’ at the club, with Mo Salah’s social media swipe at Slot triggering ‘significant reflection internally’.

Sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards are ‘understood to be continuously assessing the situation and discussing possible future scenarios’, with four prospective replacements for the Dutchman apparently being considered.

The Liverpool hierarchy are said to have Andoni Iraola (leaving Bournemouth), Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart), Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) and Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli) as potential targets, should they decide to make a change in the Anfield dugout.

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FSG must nail the next coaching appointment if Slot is sacked

If indeed these reports are accurate, it’d then seem that even FSG could be giving serious consideration to changing the head coach over the summer, with Slot potentially paying the price for this awful campaign.

The mood music among supporters and influential public voices is becoming increasingly harder to ignore, and the prevailing sense is that Liverpool would benefit from a fresh voice in the dugout, with the Dutchman showing little sign that he can turn things around.

Of the four candidates mentioned in the report, Iraola would instantly seem to be at an advantage given his proven quality in the Premier League, with his Bournemouth side still able to usurp the Reds for the final Champions League berth over the coming week.

Nagelsmann has an impressive body of work in his homeland and in Europe, although he’s been described as a ‘risk’ due to his track record of fallouts with high-profile players.

Hoeness mightn’t be a household name outside of Germany but his work in lifting Stuttgart from bottom when he joined to a DFB-Pokal triumph and two Champions League qualifications in three years speaks for itself.

Jaissle is more of an unknown quantity at the highest level in Europe, having only managed in Austria and Saudi Arabia, so a jump to Liverpool would seem like an enormous gamble.

If FSG are genuinely reconsidering Slot’s position as head coach, it’s imperative that they get their next appointment spot-on, especially having missed the boat on new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.