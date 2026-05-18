‘I told everybody…’ – Jamie Carragher ‘not surprised’ by social media ‘bomb’ from Mo Salah

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher has said he wasn’t surprised to see Mo Salah posting a strongly-worded statement on social media over the weekend.

The Liverpool winger took to X and Instagram with an impassioned condemnation of the Reds’ style of play under Arne Slot and the team’s alarming decline in fortunes this season, with his actions being criticised by the likes of Steve Nicol and Wayne Rooney.

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The former LFC defender called out the Egyptian last December when the player publicly stated that he had ‘no relationship’ with the head coach after being benched for three games in a week, and the pundit has once again taken aim at the 33-year-old after his latest remarks.

Carragher calls out Salah over social media post

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday evening, Carragher said of Salah’s comments on social media: “I’m not surprised. I told everybody, ‘Something else will come before the end of the season. He’ll drop another bomb a little bit like [Cristiano] Ronaldo did on the way out of Manchester United’. I thought it may come after the end of the season when he’d moved on, but no.

“Less than two years ago, I called him selfish for doing an interview and I think that rings true again. Liverpool have a really important week. They are still not fully qualified for the Champions League and it should be about Liverpool FC, not Salah FC.

“It’s vital that Liverpool make the Champions League positions, but I’m not surprised and it’s not a good look at all.”

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Carragher’s view is understandable, but so is Salah’s

Carragher has often been critical of Salah whenever the Egyptian has publicly spoken about his status at Liverpool, whether it’s to do with his contract situation or his relationship with the manager/head coach.

We understand the pundit’s view that the winger’s decision to air such strong views on social media wasn’t ideal at a time when the Reds haven’t yet confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League.

We can also fully empathise with the forward’s frustrations about how standards at Anfield have fallen off a cliff over the past few months; and while his own output has declined massively, what seems clear is that he cares deeply about LFC being successful on the pitch and that he’s hurt by the extent of the decline in 2025/26.

Salah should get one more chance to create positive headlines at Liverpool by signing off with a goal or two against Brentford on Sunday.

If his contribution proves to be the difference between us qualifying for the Champions League and missing out, it’d come as a fitting final act for a player who’s done so much to get the Reds back to the summit of English and European football in recent years.