Liverpool confirm details of tributes to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson at Anfield on Sunday

The mosaics will be shown just before kick-off against Brentford, with the Kop leading the tribute to the Egyptian King while the lower tier of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stands honours the Scotland captain.

Volunteers are invited to help with preparing the mosaics on Saturday morning, so that they’re ready for supporters on matchday.

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Salah and Robertson are two genuine Liverpool greats

Anfield has seen plenty of poignant end-of-season farewells in recent times, with Jurgen Klopp given a rousing send-off two years ago this week and Bobby Firmino among those afforded a heartfelt goodbye the previous May.

There’ll be similarly emotional scenes in L4 on Sunday evening as Liverpool fans get to witness Salah and Robertson playing for the club one last time, with the pair winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and several other trophies during their time with the Reds.

Neither may have seemed like a ‘box-office’ signing when they joined in 2017 – the Scot had recently been relegated with Hull, while the Egypt winger previously had an unsuccessful stint with Chelsea – but both soon became stalwarts of Jurgen Klopp’s great LFC side.

Even though Robertson has had to play second fiddle to Milos Kerkez at left-back for most of this season, and Salah’s output has diminished massively from previous campaign, they’ll both depart as genuine legends of the club.

Hopefully they can both go out on a winning note, which’d ensure that they leave Liverpool with Anfield having Champions League football on the bill once more in 2026/27 – an appropriate parting gift given how they’ve both contribued massively to the Reds becoming major players in that tournament since 2017.