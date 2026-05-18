Liverpool given transfer incentive over midfield gem who’s ‘tailor-made for the Premier League’

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool could plausibly sign one of the most highly-rated midfielders in Ligue 1 for little more than £40m this summer.

That’s according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke, who’s been speaking about the Reds’ reported interest in Lamine Camara, with Foot Mercato reporting at the weekend that the Merseyside club are ‘extremely keen’ on the Monaco player.

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Anfield scouts have been tracking the 22-year-old throughout the course of the season, and their interest comes at a time of considerable uncertainty regarding the future of Curtis Jones.

Liverpool given estimated transfer fee for Lamine Camara

O’Rourke has claimed that the Senegal international could be reasonably attainable this summer for a fee that’s not prohibitive, albeit with the caveat that a move by Liverpool could be contingent on players leaving the club.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, he said about the Monaco midfielder: “I don’t think he will cost a huge fee. You’re probably looking at around £40m+ for someone like Camara, who is under contract until 2029.

“Let’s see what happens with any potential exits at Anfield, and maybe then they might accelerate their interest in somebody like Camara.”

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Camara seems like an excellent all-round midfielder

Luke Entwhistle – editor-in-chief for Get French Football News – has described Camara as ‘tailor-made for the Premier League’, combining an aggressive attitude off the ball with an eye for a killer pass when in possession, whilst also being eager to learn from more experienced teammates.

That reputation is underlined by his statistics from the Ligue 1 season when compared to other midfielders in the division, with the Senegal powerhouse excelling in terms of breaking up opposition attacks and creating opportunities for his own team (Fotmob).

2025/26 Ligue 1 Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Recoveries 7.68 93rd (top 7%) Interceptions 1.8 93rd Duels won 6.56 92nd Successful crosses 1.26 92nd ‘Big chances’ created 0.39 91st Chances created 1.7 89th Successful passes 50.81 82nd Tackles 2.67 81st

With Monaco needing Lens to win the Coupe de France this week just to sneak into the Conference League, it’s conceivable that the 23-year-old might seek to depart for a Champions League outfit, and his club may find it difficult to resist offers above the £40m mark.

Liverpool seem better stocked in midfield than most other positions in the squad, but if Jones were to depart in the summer, it could necessitate Richard Hughes to bring in a replacement, and Camara certainly looks like he’d fit the bill.

It’s a deal which could viably be done, if the Anfield hierarchy are determined to make it happen and not allow other prospective suitors to get the jump on them.