Arne Slot has been told to deny Mo Salah poignant Anfield send-off after ‘selfish’ statement

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Mo Salah should be allowed ‘nowhere near’ Anfield for what’s set to be his final match as a Liverpool player, after what the Egyptian posted on social media over the weekend.

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The 33-year-old took a thinly-veiled swipe at Arne Slot over the head coach’s style of play and the calamitous season that the Reds have endured, whilst also claiming that anyone who comes to the club ‘should adapt to’ the ‘identity’ of ‘heavy metal’ football.

Gary Neville and Steve Nicol have both been critical of the winger over his public statement, and the former Everton and Manchester United striker has called on the Dutchman to administer a firm punishment to our number 11.

Rooney: Salah should be dropped over social media comments

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the 40-year-old claimed that Salah should be dropped from the matchday squad for Liverpool’s game against Brentford next Sunday, even though it’s set to be his final appearance for the Merseyside club after nine incredible years.

The pundit said: “I find it sad at the end of what he’s done and what he’s achieved at Liverpool. It’s not the point for him to come out and aim another dig at Slot.

“He wants to play heavy metal football, so he’s basically saying he wants Jurgen Klopp football. I don’t think Mo Salah can cope with that type of football any more. I think his legs have gone to play at that high tempo and high intensity.

“If I was Arne Slot, I’d have him nowhere near the stadium in the last game. I had it with Alex Ferguson. I had a disagreement and fallout and at Alex Ferguson’s last game at Old Trafford, he left me out of the squad for that reason.”

Rooney added: “I think he’s been very selfish in what he’s done in the two occasions. It’s a shame and fans will be on his side, but I think when you look deeper into it and having been in a dressing room in a similar situation to that as well, Mo Salah knows exactly what he’s doing.

“That’s your manager. You can’t publicly disrespect him twice the way he has and get away with it. That’s where, if I was Arne Slot, I’d have to pull rank and just say, ‘Listen, you’re not coming anywhere near the place on Sunday, whether you like it or not’. I really doubt he will do it, but I think he should.”

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Salah absolutely deserves a proper Anfield send-off next Sunday

Salah’s comments have definitely created an unwelcome distraction at a time when Liverpool still have work to do if they’re to secure Champions League football, barring a favour from Manchester City away to Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

It isn’t the first time that the winger has (explicitly or otherwise) taken aim at Slot in public, but the concerns that he aired on social media over the weekend are not unfounded and are shared by many Reds supporters (and maybe even his teammates, judging by likes and comments on his posts).

We understand why Rooney is calling for the Egyptian to be denied a poignant Anfield send-off next weekend for what he’s deemed to be a flagrant show of disrespect towards his boss.

However, it’d be wrong for Salah to be deprived of a fitting farewell in L4 on Sunday, along with Andy Robertson, two men who’ve done so much to get Liverpool back to the summit of English and European football over the past decade.

If the Reds need a result against Brentford to ensure Champions League qualification, having our third-highest scorer of all time on the pitch would undoubtedly help towards succeeding in that mission. This undisputed club legend deserves to go out on a good note.