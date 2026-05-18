Which Liverpool players will we see at the 2026 World Cup?

(Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Marcelo Endelli and Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Cup kicks off in just three-and-a-half weeks’ time, and Liverpool fans can expect to see a number of Reds players at the finals in North America.

Hugo Ekitike will sadly miss out because of the severe Achilles injury that he suffered in April, but plenty of his teammates are likely to partake in the tournament over June and July.

This guide on how to bet on the World Cup contains some top tips on the market for wagers to consider before the action gets underway, so let’s look at which LFC players are expected to be involved (assuming there are no further injury setbacks or unexpected squad absences).

Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong

The Oranje will have the largest Liverpool representation at the 2026 World Cup with four probable inclusions. The centre-back and winger are set for their second such finals, having been in their country’s squad at Qatar 2022.

Group fixtures: Japan (14 June), Sweden (20 June), Tunisia (25 June)

Argentina: Alexis Mac Allister

The Liverpool midfielder is a key player for the defending champions, playing in the epic 2022 final against France when he was with Brighton. If Argentina pull off back-to-back World Cup triumphs this summer, it’ll be his third trophy success with his country in less than four years.

Group fixtures: Algeria (16 June), Austria (22 June), Jordan (27 June)

France: Ibrahima Konate

Ekitike’s injury leaves the defender as Liverpool’s sole representative for Les Bleus at this year’s World Cup, and Konate will be hoping to go one better than in 2022, when he was in the France side which lost the final on penalties to Mac Allister’s Argentina.

Group fixtures: Senegal (16 June), Iraq (22 June), Norway (26 June)

Germany: Florian Wirtz

The playmaker missed the 2022 finals through injury but starred on home soil at Euro 2024, and Jurgen Klopp has backed him to have a ‘fantastic World Cup’. He most certainly will if he repeats his exploits from the 4-3 win over Switzerland in March (two goals, two assists).

Group fixtures: Curacao (14 June), Ivory Coast (20 June), Ecuador (25 June)

Brazil: Alisson Becker

The goalkeeper has had quite a few injury problems this season, but he’s expected to be fit enough to partake in what’d be his third World Cup, having joined Liverpool shortly after his exploits at the 2018 finals in Russia. He should start again this summer if he’s fit.

Group fixtures: Morocco (13 June), Haiti (19 June), Scotland (24 June)

Sweden: Alexander Isak

Sweden’s wretched qualifying campaign mattered not as the Nations League bought them a ticket via the play-offs, and they duly seized their opportunity. Liverpool’s club-record signing played at Euro 2020 and will surely feature in this tournament if fitness problems don’t perturb him again.

Group fixtures: Tunisia (14 June), Netherlands (20 June), Japan (25 June)

Scotland: Andy Robertson

The left-back will have played his last game for Liverpool by the time he goes to the World Cup, Scotland’s first since 1998 (when he was just six years old). He’ll also have the honour of captaining his country at the finals in North America.

Group fixtures: Haiti (13 June), Morocco (19 June), Brazil (24 June)

Egypt: Mo Salah

Similar to Robertson, the Egyptian King will go to the World Cup off the back of an emotional farewell at Anfield. He scored twice at the 2018 finals, just weeks after Sergio Ramos’ hatchet job in the Champions League final, but it was one to forget for his nation as they lost all three of their games.

Group fixtures: Belgium (15 June), New Zealand (21 June), Iran (26 June)

Japan: Wataru Endo

The 33-year-old has been sidelined with injury since February, but it looks as though he could be fit for a return to fitness before the tournament, as he’s been named in the Japan squad for the finals. The midfielder will duly go to his third World Cup, and his first as captain of his country.

Group fixtures: Netherlands (14 June), Tunisia (20 June), Sweden (25 June)