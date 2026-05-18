Yan Diomande sends clear message about his future after ‘concrete talks’ with Liverpool

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has sent a firm message to Liverpool and other prospective suitors as to his immediate future.

The RB Leipzig winger has been heavily linked with a summer move to Anfield, with Sky Germany reporting that ‘concrete talks’ have taken place between the 19-year-old’s agents and the LFC hierarchy.

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He rounded off an eye-catching debut season at the Red Bull Arena with an assist in his team’s 4-1 defeat to Freiburg on Saturday, taking him to double figures for that metric to go along with his 13 goals as Die Roten Bullen qualified for the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

Diomande insists he’s happy at Leipzig

Diomande has given an interview to German publication Kicker in which he reaffirmed his public commitment to his current club, amid strong interest from Liverpool and elsewhere.

When asked if he’ll remain at Leipzig for the 2026/27 campaign, he promptly replied: ‘Yes’.

Regarding speculation over his future, he affirmed: “I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m at Leipzig and I enjoy playing here. In the end, it’s always the statistics that count. It’s been a fantastic year for me.”

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Liverpool shouldn’t concede defeat if they want Diomande

Publicly at least, Diomande seems adamant that he’s happy in Leipzig and in no rush to move on from Ole Werner’s side, who finished the season third in the Bundesliga.

However, prior comments about being linked with the likes of Liverpool would suggest that he’s flattered by the interest, and it’s not wholly unthinkable that an enticing proposal from Anfield could prompt the Ivory Coast international to strongly consider the offer.

The scary reality is that by this time next week, Mo Salah will have played his final match for the Reds, and replacing him in the side will be virtually impossible, so it’s imperative that FSG absolutely nail the recruitment of a right-sided winger in the summer transfer window.

Diomande’s excellent debut season with RB Leipzig would indicate that he could go to Liverpool and make an immediate impact. Nobody would expect him to instantly replicate the Egyptian’s history-making output, but an energetic wide attacker with consistent G/A figures would be a much-needed addition.

The 19-year-old may have declared that he’s in no rush to leave Germany, but that doesn’t mean Richard Hughes should write off the chances of attracting him to Anfield.

If the hierarchy are adamant that he’s the prime option to take Salah’s place in the team, they must make every conceivable effort to try and get a deal done this summer.