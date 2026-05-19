‘I believe…’ – Carlo Ancelotti hints at Alisson boost for Liverpool after World Cup inclusion

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and Diario AS

Carlo Ancelotti has provided Liverpool fans with an encouraging update on Alisson Becker ahead of the Reds’ final match of the season next weekend,

The goalkeeper has been sidelined for the past two months with a hamstring injury, and although reports from Brazil last week had hinted at a return for the game against Aston Villa, he didn’t recover in time to make the matchday squad for that 4-2 defeat.

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However, he has been included in his country’s final squad for the upcoming World Cup when it was announced on Monday (along with former Anfield teammate Fabinho), and the Selecao head coach is confident that the 33-year-old will be fit in time for our game against Brentford at the weekend.

Ancelotti confident of Alisson return v Brentford

In a press conference to coincide with the World Cup squad announcement, Ancelotti told reporters (translated, via Diario AS): “Alisson is returning from injury but has been training for two weeks. He is doing normally, he is well, and I believe he will play the next game [v Brentford]. Even if he doesn’t play, he has time to be 100% for the first game of the [World] Cup.

“The player finds himself well and took more time than necessary to recover well. We are very calm in this sense because he had a very good recovery. Now he’s going to play, and obviously he has time to prepare to be even better.”

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Alisson comeback on Sunday could be massive for Liverpool

Such have been Alisson’s injury troubles that projections of a comeback date might be treated with caution by Liverpool fans, but Ancelotti’s words come with greater authority given that he’ll have been in direct contact with the goalkeeper.

Amid speculation over a prospective summer move to Juventus, it’s viable that the Brentford game could be the Brazilian’s final appearance for the Reds, which we’re very much hoping is not the case and that he’ll remain for at least one more season while he’s still under contract.

Whereas the Villa game came a bit too soon for the 33-year-old, that LFC don’t play again until Sunday gives him a greater window in which to recover, and a few more days training should hopefully see him cleared to play at the weekend.

Ancelotti wouldn’t have named Alisson in Brazil’s World Cup squad if he didn’t expect the ‘keeper to be fit for the tournament, so his inclusion was already a positive sign for Liverpool fans hoping to have him back to face the Bees.

With the Reds potentially needing a result to guarantee Champions League qualification, the prospective return of our number 1 for the Brentford game could be massive for the club, and maybe even for Arne Slot’s future.