‘Can say anything that I want’ – Virgil van Dijk explains exactly what Liverpool are set to lose this summer

With Andy Robertson set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Virgil van Dijk has not shied away from admitting what the Reds will be losing when the Scot departs.

Since signing for the Anfield-based outfit back in 2017, the full-back has won every major trophy possible and became recognised as one of the best left backs in the world.

After falling behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order since the Hungarian’s arrival last year, Robertson has been limited to just 10 starts in the league this season and van Dijk is aware of how big a presence the Liverpool dressing room is losing in the coming days.

“I think leading always starts by example and over all those years that we’ve been working together, I feel like he’s definitely led by example,” our No.4 told Liverpoolfc.com.

“This year he’s been my vice-captain. It’s a player with so much experience, it’s someone that obviously always will feel and take the responsibility when needed.

“For me, I can say anything that I want to say to him and the other way around as well, so it was always going to work. And even in a tough season that we had this year, it was always going to be tricky, but we tried to do it in the best way that we can.

“He is a leader in the way he acts and in the way he wants to put the team in front and that’s the bare minimum. I think he did that pretty well.”

With Mo Salah also moving on at the end of the season, there’s a feeling that Liverpool need somewhat of another rebuild.

There’s also discontent amongst a lot of Kopites regarding manager Arne Slot and the number of lacklustre performances the Premier League champions have put in this term.

Heading into the final day of the campaign, Liverpool are still yet to have secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Challenging on all four fronts will prove difficult once again next season with even fewer leaders in the squad and that’s the message our captain may be attempting to make here.

There remains ongoing rumours that Alisson could be on his way to Juventus at the end of the campaign while Joe Gomez, the Reds’ current longest serving player, has admitted ‘anything can happen’ regarding his future (GOAL).

Robertson is a Liverpool legend and it’ll be sad to see him depart – but he’ll get a proper goodbye on Sunday with a mosaic planned inside L4.