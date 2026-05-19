‘There is a belief…’ – Liverpool chiefs maintain Arne Slot ‘achievement’ has been ‘underplayed’

Liverpool chiefs reportedly maintain that the ‘achievement’ of Arne Slot winning the Premier League title at the first attempt has been ‘underplayed’.
The Dutchman took over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp two years ago and seemingly made light of that unenviable task by romping to top-flight glory with four matches to spare in his debut campaign at Anfield.
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However, wih the Reds now dropping to fifth despite a summer spending spree of almost £450m, the 47-year-old is facing increasingly loud calls for the sack due to the team’s dismal results and performances over the past few months.
As pressure on Slot continued to grow, so did speculation linking Xabi Alonso with a return to Liverpool as head coach, but the former Reds midfielder has since been named as the new Chelsea manager.
Liverpool chiefs still appreciative of Slot’s Premier League title win
In an article for The Athletic detailing the chain of events which led to that appointment, it was claimed from ‘senior’ LFC sources that the Spaniard’s candidacy for the Anfield dugout ‘has always been overstated’.
Slot was identified as ‘the clear first choice’ to replace Klopp in 2024 and, having duly won the Premier League title last season, ‘there is a belief at Liverpool that this achievement has been underplayed’, with the Dutchman retaining FSG’s faith despite the atrocious drop-off this term.
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Slot has our gratitude for last season, but fans’ patience has now run out
Of the LFC supporters who believe that a change of head coach this summer would be the best course of action (us included), the overwhelming majority would still be greatly appreciative of the 47-year-old’s achievement in winning the Premier League in 2024/25.
Between that accomplishment and the extreme difficulty in leading the squad through the grieving process of Diogo Jota’s death last year, that’s why he was afforded patience when Liverpool’s results began to deteriorate in the autumn.
However, with that proving to be a trend throughout the season rather than a temporary run of poor form, the credit that Slot had in the bank 12 months ago has now disappeared, and the sight of many match-going fans leaving games well before the final whistle speaks volumes.
Every team will lose games, but to be beaten 19 times in one campaign (20 if you count losing the Community Shield on penalties) and to oversee so many bland, uninspiring performances has made the Dutchman’s position feel no longer tenable.
If FSG were to alter their mindset and relieve the head coach of his duties this summer, most Liverpool fans would approve of that decision whilst remaining eternally grateful to the 47-year-old for masterminding Premier League glory last season, triggering mass celebrations on Merseyside.
If fsg maintains such mentality and mindset, sad to say Liverpool will decline to become a team challenging for top 4 in years to come. Klopp has transformed us to title challenger, converting doubters into believers. Now the owners come out to reverse everything klopp has done. No wonder klopp quit. It is tiring to constantly have to convince the owners on the right way forward…
Ok, yes sure. Thank you for that – now please leave the club.
FSG are hedge fund business men, they don’t know the first thing about football.
How do you explain the decline this season and the massive drop off. Slot came into Liverpool and the football club and players were on Auto pilot from what klopp did over nine years.
You can’t just suddenly change the system and what the players were used to in training methods in a few
days with a new manager.
It’s taken months for small changes to happen, we got off to a good start last season, and gradually we’ve got worse and worse over time.
Look at the results and performances from the last five months of last season. It’s continued into pre season and it’s been there all season, even with new players costing 450 million.
Klopps achievements at Liverpool have been massively underplayed, the success we had having to compete with Manchester city, with only a net spend of 35 million a season. And selling our best players.
FSG are deluded and clueless in thinking slot is pivotal to winning the premier league last season.
Slot inherited a good team, that could press, and defend and he’s completely ruined it. We are now back to the level of Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson.
19 defeats , the worst record at set pieces, no win against the top nine, the worst away record for 14 years, after spending 450 million and FSG think that’s good management.
Liverpool football club is heading in the wrong direction under clueless owners, a third rate manager, and a sporting director who can’t spot talent.
Tell me this then ? If FSG thinks last season under slot was so brilliant where’s his new contract?