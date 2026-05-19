‘There is a belief…’ – Liverpool chiefs maintain Arne Slot ‘achievement’ has been ‘underplayed’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool chiefs reportedly maintain that the ‘achievement’ of Arne Slot winning the Premier League title at the first attempt has been ‘underplayed’.

The Dutchman took over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp two years ago and seemingly made light of that unenviable task by romping to top-flight glory with four matches to spare in his debut campaign at Anfield.

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However, wih the Reds now dropping to fifth despite a summer spending spree of almost £450m, the 47-year-old is facing increasingly loud calls for the sack due to the team’s dismal results and performances over the past few months.

As pressure on Slot continued to grow, so did speculation linking Xabi Alonso with a return to Liverpool as head coach, but the former Reds midfielder has since been named as the new Chelsea manager.

Liverpool chiefs still appreciative of Slot’s Premier League title win

In an article for The Athletic detailing the chain of events which led to that appointment, it was claimed from ‘senior’ LFC sources that the Spaniard’s candidacy for the Anfield dugout ‘has always been overstated’.

Slot was identified as ‘the clear first choice’ to replace Klopp in 2024 and, having duly won the Premier League title last season, ‘there is a belief at Liverpool that this achievement has been underplayed’, with the Dutchman retaining FSG’s faith despite the atrocious drop-off this term.

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Slot has our gratitude for last season, but fans’ patience has now run out

Of the LFC supporters who believe that a change of head coach this summer would be the best course of action (us included), the overwhelming majority would still be greatly appreciative of the 47-year-old’s achievement in winning the Premier League in 2024/25.

Between that accomplishment and the extreme difficulty in leading the squad through the grieving process of Diogo Jota’s death last year, that’s why he was afforded patience when Liverpool’s results began to deteriorate in the autumn.

However, with that proving to be a trend throughout the season rather than a temporary run of poor form, the credit that Slot had in the bank 12 months ago has now disappeared, and the sight of many match-going fans leaving games well before the final whistle speaks volumes.

Every team will lose games, but to be beaten 19 times in one campaign (20 if you count losing the Community Shield on penalties) and to oversee so many bland, uninspiring performances has made the Dutchman’s position feel no longer tenable.

If FSG were to alter their mindset and relieve the head coach of his duties this summer, most Liverpool fans would approve of that decision whilst remaining eternally grateful to the 47-year-old for masterminding Premier League glory last season, triggering mass celebrations on Merseyside.