Iconic throwback, subtle changes, new feature: Liverpool officially unveil 2026/27 home kit

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2026/27 season, with the latest Adidas shirt featuring a blend of iconic throwbacks, subtle changes and a new feature for the upcoming campaign.

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The Reds are entering into the second year of their current partnership with the German sportswear brand, who have a long-held association with the Merseyside club from previous generations.

While an unofficial version of the new kit was spotted in a Norwegian outlet in recent days, LFC have now fully released the home shirt for 2026/27.

Liverpool unveil 2026/27 home kit

As per liverpoolfc.com, the new Liverpool kit incorporates a speckled triangle design which is reminiscent of the home shirt between 1989 and 1991, which has gone on to assume cult status among the fan base and is described by the club itself as one of ‘LFC’s most iconic Adidas kits’.

an icon reimagined. ❤️​ introducing the Liverpool FC home kit 26/27. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2026

There are subtle features diffentiating it from this season’s kit, such as a deeper shade of red, a thin white band around the entire collar, and a thicker trio of stripes along the sleeves, in keeping with the new template from the German manufacturer.

Another notable difference which’ll be seen in non-Premier League matches from the summer onwards is a new typeface for the names and numbering on the back, with that being updated to correspond with the font used in Liverpool’s branding.

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Hopefully the new kit will be associated with success for Liverpool

As always when a new Reds kit is released, it’s sure to be snapped up in droves by supporters, and the nod to the legendary 1989-1991 shirt is bound to be very well received by fans.

We certainly hope it’ll be associated with better memories than this season’s shirt, a terrific design which has unfortunately been tainted by a dismal campaign on the pitch, so much so that Arne Slot is facing growing calls for the sack just 12 months after lifting the Premier League trophy.

Fans will also be wondering which players will be at Liverpool to adorn the new kit for 2026/27? Will it be showcased by prospective new signings such as Yan Diomande and Lamine Camara? Will exit-linked players like Curtis Jones still be at Anfield to wear it?

LFC didn’t specify whether or not the shirt will be debuted in Sunday’s match against Brentford (the Reds have often worn a new kit in the final home match of the season in recent years), but whether we see it in action then or not until later this summer, we just hope it’ll go down as a memorable jersey in terms of both design and on-field success.