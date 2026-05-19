‘It was big’ – Gary Neville says Liverpool player produced one of the moments of the season

Images via Michael Regan/Getty Images and Sky Sports

It’s been a season to forget for Liverpool, but Gary Neville believes that the best goal of the 2025/26 Premier League was scored by a Reds player.

With the campaign drawing to a close on Sunday, the Sky Sports pundits have been selecting their standout moments from the past few months, including their picks for goal of the season.

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The ex-Manchester United defender opted for Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-distance free kick against Arsenal all the way back in August, with the Hungarian crashing an unstoppable shot past David Raya from 30 yards in the 83rd minute at Anfield that afternoon.

Neville explains his choice for goal of the season

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the 51-year-old explained why he chose the Liverpool midfielder’s stunning strike as his Premier League goal of the season.

He said: “I went with Szoboszlai for that, the free kick. It was a special strike… That one against Arsenal, I just felt on that day, it was big.

“The goalkeeper that you’re playing against – you can’t get anything past Raya. It’s difficult, so to get it past him from there – I’m comfortable with my selection on that one.”

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Sadly it wasn’t a sign of things to come for Liverpool…

The aesthetic brilliance of Szoboszlai’s goal speaks for itself, and as Neville referenced, to beat the eventual Premier League Golden Glove winner (19 top-flight clean sheets this term) from so far out required something special.

At the time, it also felt as though Liverpool had landed a significant title race blow early in the campaign, having maintained their 100% record whilst ending that of the team who came closest to them in 2024/25.

Unfortunately it didn’t prove a sign of things to come, with the Reds still sweating on Champions League qualification and Arsenal potentially taking our Premier League crown tonight if Manchester City fail to beat in-form Bournemouth.

On the day of Szoboszlai’s goal against the Gunners, Neville called it ‘world-class’ and ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-like’, and the Hungarian proved it was no fluke by netting equally impressive long-range free kicks against Man City and Tottenham Hotspur later in the season.

Both of those gave Liverpool the lead in those games but unfortunately we won neither. That’s why the one to defeat Arsenal feels the most special – sadly, it proved to be the high watermark of a dismal campaign for the Reds, for whom the man in the number 8 shirt was one of the few consistent performers.