New ‘favourite’ emerges for Liverpool hot seat as even FSG may be losing faith in Arne Slot

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

A new name has emerged as the bookies’ favourite to become the next head coach of Liverpool, amid reports that FSG may be gradually losing patience with Arne Slot.

On Monday, TEAMtalk reported that the Anfield hierarchy have become ‘increasing alarmed’ by the Reds’ on-field malaise this season, as well as the ‘broader atmosphere’ at the club after Mo Salah’s social media comments which appeared to take aim at the Dutchman.

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The report mentioned four names as prospective managerial targets for LFC – Andoni Iraola, Sebastian Hoeness, Julian Nagelsmann and Matthias Jaissle – but the smart money would seemingly be on a high-profile alternative.

Luis Enrique is bookies’ favourite to become next Liverpool boss

As per TEAMtalk, the bookmakers’ odds suggest that Luis Enrique is now the frontrunner to succeed Slot as Liverpool head coach, even though the Paris Saint-Germain boss is currently preparing for the Champions League final in 11 days’ time.

However, if FSG are to coax the 56-year-old to Anfield, they may need to act quickly, as the Spaniard is reportedly keen on extending his contract at the Parc des Princes to 2030, with his current deal having just over a year remaining.

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Enrique would be a blockbuster appointment by Liverpool

There are few head coaches in Europe with a track record quite like Enrique’s – he’s won 20 trophies across his time in charge of Barcelona and PSG, lifting the Champions League and FIFA Intercontinental Cup with both and winning five league titles overall (Transfermarkt).

He was the man to finally get the Parisian club over the line in Europe’s biggest tournament, doing so in style against Inter Milan last year, and he’s just one win away from retaining that trophy if they can defeat Arsenal in the final.

Danny Murphy named him as his preferred candidate to take over at Liverpool, hailing him as a ‘phenomenal coach’, and we’ve seen just how sublime a team PSG are in their emphatic Champions League quarter-final triumph against us last month.

Hiring Enrique would go some way to atoning for the disappointment of seeing Xabi Alonso join Chelsea, and it’d be a blockbuster appointment which’d reflect an impressive statement of intent from FSG if they were to pull it off.

Right now it’s difficult to see it happening, especially with the 56-year-old seemingly eager to extend his stay in Paris, but the mere thought of him in the home dugout at Anfield is quite exciting to consider.